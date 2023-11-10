Zendaya will play Cleopatra in Denis Villeneuve’s historical epic

denis villeneuveAcclaimed director of films likeBlade Runner 2049″ and “Arrival”, He has some interesting projects for the future. According to recent reports, his next film “Dune: Part II” is a historical drama based on the life of cleopatra, This news confirms previous rumors and increases anticipation regarding upcoming works villeneuve,

It is said that “the script ofcleopatra” written by david scarpa“Known for his work innapoleon, This film will be based on the best-selling book Stacey Schiff and discuss in depth Cleopatra’s rise to ruthless power and her skillful use of seduction. It’s important to note that this new adaptation is expected to take a different approach than the iconic 1963 film starring elizabeth taylor,

What makes this project even more interesting is the casting options. It has been revealed that ZendayaTalented actress best known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home“, accepted the offer to play the young queen of Egypt.

Additionally, Timothee Chalamet, who has earned critical praise for his performances in films such as “Call Me by Your Name” and “Little Women”, has been offered the role of Octavius. The filmmakers are also reportedly looking for Daniel Craig to play Caesar, which would add another layer of star power to the production.

Production of ‘Cleopatra’ will begin in 2024

Villeneuve himself expressed his enthusiasm for the project in an interview last year, saying: “I also have a historical film project about the life of Cleopatra. That project is underway and I’m very excited about it.” With his track record of delivering visually stunning and thought-provoking films, fans can expect Villeneuve to bring a fresh perspective to this iconic figure in history.

It is worth noting that a famous film of Cleopatra had already been released in 1963, in which Elizabeth Taylor played the lead role. Although it received mixed reviews, it was a commercial success and took an interesting look at ancient Egypt during the reign of Cleopatra. However, Scarpa has indicated that this new adaptation will take a different approach, calling it a “political thriller” with a hard R rating.

It promises to be a simple, mean-spirited two-hour film filled with political intrigue, murder and all the serious elements that make up a thrilling thriller. With production set to begin in 2024, fans of Villeneuve and historical dramas can anxiously await the premiere of “Cleopatra.” With an incredible cast and a director known for his meticulous attention to detail, this film has all the ingredients for a captivating and unforgettable cinematic experience.