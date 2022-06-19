Zendaya Will Report To Luca Guadagnino In ‘Challengers’

The next project of Luca Guadagnino, Challengershas announced that Zendaya will be its protagonist, according to the Italian newspaper Il Mattino and specialized sites like The Playlist. A drama set in the world of tennis that will feature the personal gaze of the Italian director and with which the actress fully enters the world of films that, almost certainly, will be liked by critics. Until now, the interpreter had only dared to leave the productions made by her and for popcorn with Malcolm & Mariean experiment recorded on the orders of Sam Levinson during confinement, and with her role as Rue in euphoria (for which he has won his only Emmy so far).

Challengers has Amy Pascal as a producer, which already predicts that it will be one of the great projects of Hollywood. Pascal is behind recent films like little women either Molly’s Gamebut also of projects that will arrive in the near future such as the film of Barbie preparing Greta Gerwigthe Fred Astaire biopic in which he will star Tom Holland or the biopic of madonna. Along with the actress will be Josh O’Connorknown for his role as Prince Charles in The CrownY Mike Faist. The story will revolve around three professional tennis players facing each other since their adolescence who will meet again in a grand slam tournament in which the best player in the world will be decided. The dressing room will be provided by Jonathan Andersoncreative director of Loewe, which already anticipates that we are facing another of Luca Guadagnino’s hyperaesthetic titles.

At this time, Zendaya is only confirmed to participate in MegalopolisFrancis Ford Coppola’s next film, and in the second part of dunes. Nothing is known of other announced projects such as the biopic of Ronnie Spector and a feature film produced by Reese witherspoon in which she was going to embody a black student who takes advantage of her passing like white to get to study at the university.