Zendaya, Will Smith and Keanu Reeves on HBO Max

What do Zendaya, Will Smith and Keanu Reeves have in common? They have a birthday in September and HBO Max celebrates it with the best titles of it.

For fans to join this celebration as it should, the streaming platform presents a selection of productions for all tastes that can be enjoyed throughout this month and best of all, when, how and where they want.

The first to have a birthday is Zendaya, on September 1 he turned 26 years old. For her fans, there is no better way to celebrate than to see her in one of her best performances, in the award-winning series “Euphoria”, a teen drama that became a trend in social networks thanks to the style of its characters, relying on the visual to tell the story of “Rue”, inspired by the experiences of the creator Sam Levinson. Thanks to his role in the series, Zendaya was the winner of the Emmy for Best Actress in the year 2020.

For fans of Zendaya who prefer action stories, they can also revel in her talent thanks to her iconic role as Michell Jones (MJ) in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”directed by Jon Watts, in which he co-stars as the arachnid superhero on a mission to try and get his life back after his identity is revealed with the help of a spell from Doctor Strange.

The next to celebrate is Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who turned 58 on September 2. Known for his leading role in “Matrix” and its subsequent deliveries “Matrix Resurrections”, “Matrix Reloaded” and “Matrix Revolutions”. Reeves’ participation in the saga was deserving in the year Two 2000 MTV Movie Awards for Best Actor and Best Fight. In these films he plays the role of a computer specialist who realizes that humanity is being controlled by evil computers. Additionally, fans will also be able to enjoy Keanu’s standout performance in “The devil’s lawyer”directed by Taylor Hackford, a film in which he shares the screen with Al Pacino like his co-star.

To close the month with a flourish, we have the celebration of the Will Smith’s 54th birthday on September 25, one of the actors with the longest career and with a diverse range of performances in renowned productions. Action lovers can watch “Men in Black”a box office hit at the time and winner of an Oscar in 1998, in which our honoree and Tommy Lee they are the protagonists. If it’s drama your fans are looking for, they can enjoy “Looking for happiness”, a feature film in which he brings to life Chris Gardner, who goes through a series of obstacles with his son in order to offer him a better life. Will’s faithful followers will be able to relive the occurrences of his leading role in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”to laugh without stopping with this charismatic series.

In addition to these productions, HBO Max has other titles available in which the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor in 2022 participates, such as “King Richard: A Winning Family”, “Focus: Masters of the Swindle”, “Hitch: Seduction Specialist”, “Unexpected Beauty”, and “Seven Souls”.

These are the productions with which HBO Max commemorates and celebrates the lives of these wonderful actors who have made more than one cry, anguish and move with their work on the screen.