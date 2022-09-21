Zendaya wore a dress that left everyone crazy

Zendaya has her own unique style. Every time she appears on the scene she proves that she has no ceiling for both acting and modeling certain luxury brands.

Once again she is on everyone’s lips because her constant outfits, hairstyles and make-up continue to make her a true all-terrain star.

On this occasion, the actress joined the CFDA FASHION AWARDS award gala, a non-profit organization that rewards the work of various designers and personalities who represent fashion in the United States.

What design did you use?

Zendaya wore a long white dress from the Loewe brand, created by the British designer, Jonathan Anderson and a particular detail since in the middle it shows an upside down heart and in parallel a white lily with a yellow pistil that represents beauty and hope. The dress is part of a preview of the new collection and the actress was chosen by her to model the outfit previously.

Zendaya has published it on her Instagram account with more than 152 million followers and in just hours her publication exceeded 4.8 million likes.

Although it is not the first time

It so happens that the Euphoria actress had previously dressed in Loewe and it was in 2021 for the Women in Film Honors award gala that rewards women communicators in the audiovisual field.

There she appeared in a long, short-sleeved gray dress, combined with high-heeled shoes from the same range, long golden earrings and hair tied in a bun.

Source: Image / Getty Images

Design: Loewe

From: Jonathan Anderson.

And there is still much more to learn…