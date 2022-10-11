Zendaya wore a see-through bodysuit at Paris Fashion Week

Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh and Zendaya attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

In September, the 26-year-old made history by becoming the youngest two-time Emmy winner, and the first black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice. This year, Zendaya was nominated along with Melanie Lynskey by Yellowjackets, laura linney by Ozarks, sandra oh by Killing Eve, R.Eese Witherspoon by The Morning Show and jodie eat by KillingEve.

Accepting your award with a Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelryHe said: ‘My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for her stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with me.’

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates desde.

In a post-acceptance speech interview, the actress was asked who she had first texted about her win. Since her mom was her date to the Emmys that night, the actress said, ‘I texted my boyfriend,’ you know, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

To celebrate, Zendaya she put on another Valentino dress, this time in deep red. Frankly, this is one trendy partnership we’ll never get tired of.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.