Entertainment

Zendaya wore a Target outfit to her first movie premiere: ‘I thought it was Fly’

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

One of the biggest and most talked about names in TV, movies, and style right now is Zendaya. With megahits like Euphoria Y Dune just like him Spiderman franchise, their fandom continues to grow. The 25-year-old is a top-tier actress and an absolute master at what she does. But she is also known for her amazing style and fashion.

In a recent interview, Zendaya opened up about her style and recounted some of her favorite red carpet looks. She even admits to wearing a Target outfit to the premiere of her first movie. “I thought she was a fly,” Zendaya explained as she shared more about her life.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The unpleasant relationship between Amber Heard and Jason Mamoa that many did not know

24 seconds ago

Ronaldo under investigation for venting on a teenager

49 seconds ago

Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex who came out to defend him against Amber Heard’s accusations

10 mins ago

Amber Heard’s testimony at the trial about Johnny Depp and his drug addiction

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button