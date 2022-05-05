Zendaya wore a Target outfit to her first movie premiere: ‘I thought it was Fly’

One of the biggest and most talked about names in TV, movies, and style right now is Zendaya. With megahits like Euphoria Y Dune just like him Spiderman franchise, their fandom continues to grow. The 25-year-old is a top-tier actress and an absolute master at what she does. But she is also known for her amazing style and fashion.

In a recent interview, Zendaya opened up about her style and recounted some of her favorite red carpet looks. She even admits to wearing a Target outfit to the premiere of her first movie. “I thought she was a fly,” Zendaya explained as she shared more about her life.

Zendaya can wear a Target outfit

Bella Thorne (left) and Zendaya in 2010 | Image by David Livingston/Getty

Zendaya spoke with InStyle about all things fashion, the red carpet, and living your best life. During the interview, the Dune star recalled her first movie premiere on the red carpet. She was 14 years old at the time and without a care in the world.

Zendaya remembered wearing a full outfit from Target, thinking she was a fly. “I felt great,” she said, continuing to share, “That’s really all that matters.” It’s hard to believe how confident she can be in the Target outfit, considering she wears Valentino and relies on legendary stylist Law Roach’s keen eye for fashion styles.

Zendaya’s stylist weighs in on her look

Zendaya told InStyle how “cool” it is when Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli creates “beautiful silhouettes” for her to wear. Roach has his name expressly sewn into each piece, making it uniquely his.

Zendaya explains that he always wants her to feel safe and “be who she is,” understanding how special and important being a standout talent is to Valentino.

The Sun talks about Zendaya’s stylist, the iconic Roach. He is the first black man to be featured as The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Stylists. He has designed amazing looks for some of the biggest names in the business, like Celine Dion and of course Zendaya. Just Jared Jr. shared more details about Roach’s relationship with Zendaya, which dates back to when she was 14 years old, making them more like family than stylist and client.

Some of Zendaya’s most iconic looks

During the InStyle interview, Zendaya talks about some of her favorite outfits. She says one of her most memorable outfits was the pink Tom Ford overalls she donned to the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2020. She also mentioned a particular love for the Moschino butterfly dress she wore to the premiere of the greatest showman in Australia in 2017. The look of Joan of Arc at the Met Gala 2018 is also without a doubt one of the best options.

Zendaya doesn’t have any fashion or style regrets either, even that time she rocked the David Bowie look at the Grammys in 2016. She shared that she “got swept away” by that mullet. But “kids love mullet now,” and she’s happy with her decision to run with him when she did.

As big as a star she is to her fans, Zendaya isn’t shy about accepting who she really is and wearing her looks with pride. She’s likely to remain a fashion force to be reckoned with no matter what she wears. Because if she can feel great in a Target outfit or a David Bowie mullet, there’s nothing she can’t do. And that may be part of why fans love her.

