Zendaya Worried About Tom Holland’s Action Scenes In ‘Uncharted’

Although Tom Holland and Zendaya often keep their romantic life out of the public eye, the couple occasionally share some details about their relationship with their fans.

This time, the actor appeared on Seth Meyers’ talk show ‘Late Night’, where he spoke candidly about his girlfriend Zendaya’s reaction to the action scene he would do in ‘Uncharted’.

When the presenter asked Holland about how he prepared to perform the stunt in which he is hit by a car in the air, the actor replied that he is a big fan of the Indiana Jones franchise, so for him, performing this type of tasks is “hard” and “exciting”.

Among the details, Tom also assured that he presented the tape to his girlfriend when they were on the set of ‘Spider-Man’, which made her worry about that scene.

Tom explained, “I was actually on the set of ‘Spider-Man’ introducing the movie to Zendaya. She was going through the movie scene by scene, and I said, ‘There’s this cool part where I get hit by a car from a plane.’ And she said, ‘I have to stop you there. What is this movie about?

The host of the program laughed when he heard the reaction of the actress, star of the successful series ‘Euphoria’.

In the plot of ‘Uncharted’, Tom plays Nathan, who along with his partner Sully, embarks on a worrying search for hidden treasure.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the action-adventure film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas.