Zendaya would like to see Rue in her adult life

If we do not yet know what the protagonists of the fiction will experience, Zendaya, who plays Rue, has very specific wishes for the evolution of this young drug addict who comes out of a detoxification center. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her adult life, in her sobriety journey, how chaotic it can be,” she told the site. Just Jared. The 25-year-old American actress, who denied being pregnant , would therefore like this new season to take place several years after the previous one. “You would have to be able to see what’s going on with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives after high school is out and what kind of people they want to be.” It remains to be seen whether the screenwriters will meet the expectations of Tom Holland’s girlfriend .