Zendaya, Zelensky and Boric, among the most influential in the world, according to Time

american actress Zendayathe Chilean president Gabriel Boricthe president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and the tennis player Rafael Nadal are some of the 100 most influential people chosen by the time magazine.

The Chilean leader, Gabriel Boric, 36, shares a poster in his category with leaders such as the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelensky, the American Joe Bidenthe Chinese Xi Jinping, the Russian Vladimir Putinthe german Ursula von der Leyen (president of the European Union) or the last judge incorporated to the Supreme Court of the United States, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Of the young Chilean president, the Nobel Prize of economics, Joseph Stiglitz highlights that “it is turning Chile once again into the social, political and economic laboratory of the world”, in the brief profile that describes each of the people who are on this prestigious list.

Boric, who promised when he won his party’s primaries that “if Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its graveyard”, “will need all the skills he has shown – listening and communication, empathy – and a deep knowledge of history and Chilean culture” to carry out this promise.

Another Latino on this year’s list, in the category of innovators, is Colombian David Vélez, founder of the Brazilian online bank Nubank.

The Colombian president says of him, Ivan Dukewhich “empowered more than 54 million people in Latin America thanks to access to banking and all its benefits in a system that was previously unattainable for many.”

After Nubank’s listing on the stock market New York in 2021, “this unicorn is now leading a new generation of Colombians who dream big.”

“David Vélez challenged the status quo and today the world recognizes his work,” says Duque.

Her Colombian compatriots Cristina Villarreal and Ana Cristina González, who are part of the Just Cause pro-abortion movement, are on Time’s list for the fight they have waged to get abortion approved in Colombia from the Just Cause movement.

“Resistance, belief without limits and passionate commitment” are qualities necessary to move a country and “these two women have it in abundance”, he says of them Ailbhe Smythacademic, feminist and LGBTQ activistwhich highlights that they went straight to knock down the obstacle: “the Constitutional Court” and promoted a “broad-based social movement” to “vigorously claim their rights.”

Brazilian indigenous Sônia Guajajara’s parents were illiterate, and she had to go to work at the age of 10, but that did not prevent her from obtaining a university degree and being the first indigenous person to be on a presidential ticket in Brazil.

If something defines her, it is “resisting and continuing to resist” “machismo”, against the “killing of indigenous people”, against “neoliberalism”, the Brazilian politician and activist Guilherme Boulos says of her, who emphasizes that she is in “the first line to fight against the attempt of the government of (Jair) Bolsonaro of destroying indigenous lands, along with the Amazon forest”.

“Sônia is an inspiration (…) for millions of Brazilians who dream of a country that settles its debts with the past and finally welcomes the future,” says Boulos.

The only Spaniard on this list is the tennis player Rafael Nadal, of whom the American football star Tom Brady highlights his mental capacity and physical resistance to do what all great athletes do: “bring out the best of themselves in the big moments “.

“It raises his emotional state to a level where he can be incredibly focused on little things to create an advantage over his opponent.”

Brady, who “admires athletes who push themselves to the limit”, assures that “there is something to learn from their determination, their strategy and that they never take anything for granted”. “He will always be remembered as one of the best athletes in all disciplines,” he says.

