Zendaya, Zendaya Coleman actress, Zendaya Spiderman actress

Zendaya Coleman is one of the most influential characters of the last decade as well actress, singer, dancer And style icon. Appreciated for her talent, her beauty and her sympathy, Zendaya has managed to make her way into the world of great Hollywood cinema and has taken part in major films and TV series, starring alongside the best actors. The actress also had the opportunity to record her own album and take part in the production of iconic music videos such as “Bad Blood”By Taylor Swift. Coleman has obviously won numerous awards for both roles such as the Emmy Award like Best Actress in a Drama Series for the interpretation of Rue Bennett in the series “Euphoria “, both for the fashion and elegant style that distinguishes it. So let’s see, in detail, everything you need to know about Zendaya Coleman’s biography, career and filmography.

Biography and career of Zendaya Coleman

Zendaya Coleman was born on 1 September 1996 in Oakland, in California, the only daughter of Claire Marie Stoermer, of German and Scottish descent, and Kazembe Ajamu, African American. The name “Zendaya“, Explained the actress, it means “to thank” in the Shona language, native to the peoples of Zimbabwe. Coleman began her studies to become an actress at the Calkshakes Conservatory Program and theAmerican Conservatory Theater, taking part in numerous theatrical productions drawn from the works of William Shakespeare.

After taking part in some photo shoots as a model and several TV commercials, Zendaya debuts on the small screen in the role of Rocky Blue, character from the TV series for children “At full speed”Aired on Disney Channel from 2010 to the 2013 that sees her as the protagonist along with Bella Thorne with whom, in 2011, he also collaborated in the production of the song “Watch Me“. The first role by Zendaya in a feature film was in the Disney movie for television “Enemies for the skin“, Released in 2012, while the following year takes part in the 16th season of Dancing with the Stars (Dancing with the Stars) flanked by professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy with whom she came in second place.

In 2015 Coleman is invited to the87ª edition of Oscar where it appears with i dreads and a wonderful white dress; there Mattel, later, he paid homage to her with one Barbie that perfectly replicates her look. In 2016 happens Zendaya’s film debut with the blockbuster film “Spider-Man: Homecoming “ in which she plays a student named Michelle “MJ” Jones, as well as love interest of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). The following year, however, Coleman is co-star of the acclaimed musical “The Greatest Showman together ”with Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. The actress then reprized the role of MJ in the sequels to “Spider-Man: Homecoming ” entitled “Spider-Man: Far from Home” And “Spider-Man: No Way Home“.

Zendaya Coleman also starred in the colossal film “Dunes”, directed by Villeneuve, starring Timothée Chalamet. She was also the producer of “Malcolm & Marie, “ completely black and white film in which he is also the protagonist with John David Washington and which he got her numerous accolades from critics international for its impeccable interpretation.

Zendaya Coleman’s filmography: all the films she starred in

There filmography from Zendaya Coleman, however brief, contains some of the gods within it most relevant titles and acclaimed in recent years, configuring it as world successful actress And icon of the new generation. The actress has in fact collaborated 3 times with director Jon Watts, who chose her for the role of the sweet and beautiful MJ, and her role in “The Greatest Showman”Meant that Zendaya managed to win the prize like Best Actress in a Drama Film to the Teen Choice Awards of the 2018. Let’s see, in chronological order, all the movies that Zendaya Coleman has starred in.

Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts (2017)

The Greatest Showman, directed by Michael Gracey (2017)

Spider-Man: Far from Home, directed by Jon Watts (2019)

Malcolm & Marie, by Sam Levinson (2021)

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home, by Jon Watts (2021)

TV series in which Zendaya Coleman starred

Before the cinematic success, Zendaya has a long list of series and television shows in which she took part from a very young age. From the famous show “At full speedLoved by viewers of Disney Channel, the latest world success “Euphoria“, Zendaya has grown more and more and, with her, her success has also led her to achieve many positive reviews from specialized critics and, above all, the esteem and admiration of an entire generation. Let’s see, in detail, all the TV series in which Zendaya Coleman has starred.