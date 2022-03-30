Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz or Kourtney Kardashian: the best looks of a decaffeinated red carpet of the Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States tried to return to the old normality – or pre-pandemic normality – with the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. Covid tests through, the ceremony once again had a large audience, many guests and all this without the presence of a mask. Instead, this great world cinema event has been overshadowed by an unpleasant event starring Will Smith, who during the gala left his seat not only to collect a statuette, but also to slap Chris Rock, a comedian who at that time moment he was presenting the gala and that he just made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

But for fashion lovers, the first slap came much earlier, specifically during the red carpet of the awards themselves, which was a long way from recovering the glamor that so characterized it years ago -even long before the pandemic-. The guests, despite the fact that they opted for big brands in the industry, all of them were a little decaffeinated, leaving acceptable looks, but not very remarkable and that will not appear in the history books either..

Therefore, choosing between the best looks is made easy and difficult in equal parts.

Penelope Cruz from Chanel

Chanel’s Penelope Cruz at the 2022 Oscars

Who knows if it is love or national pride that makes us always include -or almost- Penelope Cruz among the best looks of the ceremonies. Your fixed bet on Chanel may also helpa French maison of which it is the image, and that despite the sobriety that characterizes it, good work is endorsed by years of brand history and is a sure value for any red carpet.

Uma Thurman of Bottega Veneta

Uma Thurman of Bottega Veneta at the Oscars 2022

Despite Matthieu Blazy’s debut for Bottega Veneta just a few weeks ago, his much-talked-about looks have not yet made it to the red carpet, although the firm has. Uma Thurman bet on her, although also with a simple black and white binomial in the form of a satin blouse with a column skirt that abided by the rules of protocol and brought even more sobriety to the night.

Zoe Kravitz from Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the 2022 Oscars

Zoë Kravitz also fell into simplicity for movie nightalthough with a sweeter image of her styling, powdering the Saint Laurent dress in pink and accompanied by a beaty look with a fringe in the purest Audrey Hepburn style.

Schiaparelli’s Maggie Gyllenhaal

Schiaparelli’s Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 2022 Oscars

Maggie Gyllenhaal has been, perhaps, one of the most striking of the night for always betting on the ‘transgressor’ Schiaparelli, although in his fair measure. The actress opted for an exaggerated strapless dress with the characteristic details in gold that have been so popular in their latest collections.

Zendaya from Valentino

Zendaya in Valentino at the 2022 Oscars

Valentino is to Zendaya what Chanel is to Penelope Cruz. The actress -and especially her stylist- of her have always made a winning tandem on each red carpet, although this time also betting on sobriety. If in the last edition Zendaya surprised with a vaporous dress in neon yellow, this time all the protagonism of her was the skirt with a train made of golden sequins combined with a satin blouse effect top.

Nicole Kidman from Armani Prive

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the Oscars 2022

It was the simplicity of the rest that casually made Nicole Kidman and her Armani Privé stand out.. The absence of color made this metallic gray even groundbreaking, helped by the volumes of the dress at the hips and the peaks of the strapless, which provided more drama.

Alana Haim from Gucci

Alana Haim in Louis Vuitton at the 2022 Oscars

And from grey, to pearl grey. That was the one chosen by Alana Haim for her Gucci dress with a scale effect that, without a doubt, stood out as one of the most original and confirms that amphibian skin is one of the patterns of the moment.

Mugler’s Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian in Mugler at the 2022 Oscars

This gala was the debut of Kourtney Kardashian, whose new life has made her a front-line celebrity like the rest of her sisters – except Khloé, for the moment. To do this, the businesswoman chose a simple look in her already omnipresent black, but this time in an elegant dress signed by Muglerone of her sister Kim’s fetish designers until her Balenciaga era began.

Kodi Smit McPhee from Fendi

Kodi Smit McPhee in Fendi at the 2022 Oscars

One more gala, the spectacle did not reach the men either, with rare exceptions. As was Kodi Smit McPhee, who chose a Fendi tailored suit in sky blue Combined with white net effect boots.

Jessica Chastain from Gucci

Jessica Chastain in Gucci at the 2022 Oscars

Actress Jessica Chastain dressed to win. So it was. Sheathed in a corseted Gucci dress made of sequins in two colors: pink and bronze, like her own statuette, highlighted by the flight of the skirt topped with ruffles.

Billie Eilish from Gucci

Billie Eilish in Gucci at the 2022 Oscars

And last but not least, Billie Eilish. The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for ‘No time to die’ and that she ended up winning. For the occasion she opted for the color black, but with a striking puffed and ruffled pattern, something very much in the style of her spectacular nature.