Zendaya’s 7 bob haircuts that taught us a lesson in elegance

Of all her makeovers, the zendaya bob haircuts they are the most elegant for those who love short hair! And it is that, although we have seen the artist with mullets, pixies Y bowlcutswe are convinced that the Bob is crowned as one of the haircuts more sophisticated not only because of their versatility and ability to frame the face, but also because Daya has worn them time and time again since the beginning of her career in moments that matter.

So, if you too have been tempted to get a bob cuthere we gather all the times in which Zendaya It has been done with maximum glamor to inspire you on your next trip to the beauty salon. The best? Proposals are perfect for brunettes!

chocolate lob

Don’t want short or medium hair? try a long bob either lob such as Zendaya that falls completely straight on the shoulders and creates a perfect frame for both eyebrows and eyes, thanks to its light fringe. If your skin is tanned and warm, say yes to a chocolate tint to match the actress’s, but if your skin is a little cooler, feel free to try an ash brown or a mushroom blonde to go towards light and subtle tones.

The key is to take maximum care of your lob so that it radiates shine and thickness. Getty Images

side wob

The wow means wavy bobAnd it is Zendaya’s favorite in all its versions. For example, this is the most elegant, clean and flattering alternative for square and angular faces, as the waves soften the facial contours with a touch of glam. How to order the cut? request a bob below the chin and style it with a side part and Old Hollywood waves.