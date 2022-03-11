Zendaya’s desired fuchsia ‘total look’ has its most affordable version at Inditex

Related news

Zendaya (25 years old) monopolized all the flashes on March 6 at the parade of valentine on the Paris Fashion Week. It was less than a month ago when it was known that the actress of euphoria officially became the new protagonist of the campaign of the house Italian.

Since her collaboration with the Italian fashion house, Valentino, began in 2020, the actress has not ceased to be linked to the world of fashion. She is currently starring in the new spring 2022 campaign titled Rendez-vous. This status within house has done that grabbed all the attention on the most recent catwalk in which Valentino has presented its new designs.

Zendaya showed up with a striking suit of a very striking color. It was a totally fuchsia styling. Her blouse, her pants, her jacket and her long coat were exactly the same color. She was according to photo call bubblegum pink from the Valentino runway.

Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week.

The actress’s ensemble is not exactly cheap, as it belongs to the most important luxury firm in Italy. But THE STYLE has found a very attractive proposal that follows the same line of look by Zendaya. Far from the thousands of euros that the outfits of the most acclaimed artist of the moment, the version low cost that we present to you is sold for less than 43 euros.

The fuchsia, magenta or hot pink It is one of the shades of the season and you will see it in all stores in the coming weeks. They will flood the streets in spring and will be the most seen at events such as parties or weddings, baptisms and communions.

So take note to have costume must have of the year 2022 in your closet. You just have to go to some of the Lefties stores, the cheapest sub-brand of the Inditex company, to find the most desired two-piece. It is a jacket suit.

It is made up of a blazer short with contrast button fastening and long sleeves with shoulder pads. It has false pockets detail. An ideal design for any occasion. Cost €22.99. The pants that match the suit are high-waisted and wide-leg with button closure and fake pockets on the back. It is made of a very comfortable flowing fabric, which makes it have a very flattering fall. sold for €19.99.

Details of the Lefties pink suit.



With only these two pieces you will become the best dressed of the event and without having to spend large amounts of money. Do not hesitate and dare to wear the trendiest color of the season.

