Zendaya’s favorite workout routine

Zendaya is one of the Hollywood’s most beloved actresses for his transparency and his talent. A cultist of healthy living, but without restrictions, she has just revealed one of her favorite training routines: One Song Workout.

This practice is very similar to HIIT routines of High intensitybut with a peculiarity: a song is equivalent to a block of exercises.

Zendaya practices One Song Workout, where one song equals one block of exercises

Squats, lunges, arm work and dancecombine in this 30 minute class which has an average of 10 blocks of work. Very similar to the so-called Tabata that is usually practiced in CrossFit, a song is equivalent to two or three exercises that are divided into 20 seconds of work by 10 seconds of restgiving a total of 8 rounds per song.

Among the benefits of Training plan of Zendaya they find each other:

– Dancing activates the metabolism,

– In a 30-minute session you can burn around 500 calories,

– Helps to burn fat quickly,

– It’s exercise great for weight loss,

– It is a discipline easy to combine with others,

– It is one of the few disciplines with which you can continue burning fat even after practicing it.

In addition to outside work, Zendaya cares about her insides, to which he pays a lot of attention. “If someone can afford to go to therapy, I would recommend that they do so. I think it’s a beautiful thing. You know, there’s nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you. Who has no prejudices, ”she explains.

Vegetarian from the age of 11 Y team sports lover such as football, basketball and athletics relays, Zendaya He knows how to have fun even when training and how to take care of his mental health through exercises that release stress and the help of his therapist.

