Zendaya’s hard training for Challengers, the film by Luca Guadagnino

MADRID, 18 Oct. (CultureLeisure) –

Zendayawho just won his second Emmy Awardis one of the actresses most coveted of the current landscape. But, in addition to acting, the young performer is about to discover the world a new talent, the tennis. From the director’s hand Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya will put herself in Tashi’s shoes, a tennis player and coach at Challengers. A role in which she has stood out for her great skill with the racket.

According to Variety, the actress he was training for 3 months to learn how to play as professionally as possible on film. A training that according to Guadagnino himselfhas paid off at a level that not even the Challengers team expected.

“It’s marvelous”admits the director, “we have edited the film and practically we haven’t used any of his double. It’s very good.” On the tape, Zendaya must interpret to a great tennis player turned coach to help her husband, played by Mike Faist (West Side Story) in a very important game. A long losing streak has taken him to one of the circuit’s lower-class tournaments, a Challenger. His rival will be the ex-partner and great childhood friend of Zendaya’s character, Patrick, who will be played by Josh O’Connor (The Crown).





Guadagnino defines the film as a “sexy comedy”. The three protagonists make up a love triangle where tennis serves as a starting point to develop their relationships. So important will this sport be in the Challengers that former tennis player Brad Gilbert has collaborated as a supervisor. The film finished filming last June and still has no announced release date.