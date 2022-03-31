Zendaya’s hidden talent has to do with beauty

The five most viewed beauty trends at the Oscars

Zendaya has had a blazing success in the film industry. And not only that: get like few critics agree that her red carpet appearances are flawless. Fair dose of risk, high knowledge of her figure and great self-confidence to pose in front of the cameras and stare as only she knows how.

Close-up of Zendaya’s makeup at the Oscars. David LivingstoneGetty Images

Thanks to the presentation of his latest film Spider-Man: Far From Home We have had many opportunities to see her develop in the photo call And if we can confirm anything, it’s that there is no trend, neither beauty nor fashion, that can resist it. She has had the great idea of ​​making continuous nods to the film with her outfits –as Angelina Jolie also did in the presentation of maleficent– and it has done so elegantly and well-integrated, earning applause from editors and reviewers alike. fans.

Now it has become known that perhaps she was more involved in all those outfits than we thought. The night of the Oscars appeared resplendent on the red carpet of the Dolby theater –in fact, it was one of the ones that accumulated the most compliments–. To find out the details of her makeup, we went to the account of her regular makeup artist Sheika Daley, but there was no post claiming the authorship of the beauty look of the actress

And it is that for this special occasion, the actress preferred to go without makeup equipment and, according to several international media, she herself was responsible for her makeup. A few hours ago, the actress herself, who is an ambassador for the firm Lancôme, published an Instagram story with a photograph of this look and the revealing phrase “From time to time I go at my own pace”, to which he added the label of the cosmetic firm.

Now we know that Zendaya not only has an undeniable talent for acting, but also has great skills with makeup. In addition, she has enough confidence in herself and in her handling of her brushes to have done a makeup herself that she knew would go around the world generating numerous comments. And it is that throughout her career and after many events, Zendaya has had the opportunity to work with great makeup artists and it shows that he has taken advantage of this circumstance by learning from them all kinds of techniques that he put into practice on the most important night of cinema.

This is how Zendaya created makeup

The actress wore a juicy skin that gave off a natural glow in strategic points, a trend that has emerged this fall-winter and is reaffirmed this spring. She filled in and set her brows, joining the laminated brow trend and creating the perfect frame for her eyes. She these she highlighted them with eyeliner on the water line and a very luminous metallic shade that she coordinated with the sparkles on her silver skirt. She lightly outlined the face to harmonize the shapes of the face and put a touch of gloss to give volume to the lips.

