Zendaya’s historic double at the 2022 Emmys with Euphoria

MADRID, July 13. (CultureLeisure) –

have already been revealed the 2022 emmy nomineeswhere euphoriaHBO’s teen drama, party with 16 candidates. Zendayaprotagonist and producer of fiction, has made history twice in this edition.

The artist is a candidate for the award for best actress in a drama series, an award that was already received last year. In this way, she has become the Youngest performer who is nominated for a leading actress award twice. As if this were not enough, the American has also made history by becoming the youngest woman to opt for recognition as a producer.

It should be noted that Zendaya has worked on the soundtrack of euphoriaas participated in the composition of the song You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can. The song is up for an Emmy for best original music and lyrics.





Total, Euphoria adds 16 applicationsincluding nominations for Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress for drama for Sydney Sweeney and best drama guest actors for Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.

HBO dominates in the nominations, since Succession starts as the big favorite with a total of 25 nominations, while the miniseries The White Lotus boasts 20 nominations. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is also up for 20 awards. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held on September 12. although it will be between the 3rd and 4th of the same month when the technical awards, the so-called Creative Arts Emmys, are awarded.