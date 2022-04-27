Zendaya’s jeans ideal for highlighting curves

The actress of “Spiderman”, “Euphoria” and “Dune” always brings it up when it comes to fashion. Zendaya It boasts a style as unique as it is sensual, feminine and original. And of course, as any young figure loves the jeans. Let’s see what your favorites are.

Zendaya’s feminine jeans and how to combine them

The white stilettos make the whole outfit change completely, look for the right accessories for your jean! Source. fashion

Okay. the baggies jeans and the baggy models arrived to fight the territory of tight, slim, skinny and skinny jeans jeans but it is by no means a competition as there is love for all in the realm of fashion.

It is always nice to be surprised with new designs and proposals for jeansbut the classic skinny jeans in dark blue they are an excellent resource when it comes to adding elegance and providing that feminine and sophisticated air that we all like, right?

Zendaya is in that line and resorts to them quite often, although sometimes we saw her vary with the loose straight ones in gray, in a recent production for GQ magazine, or the light skinny ones, in a cropped key, with some rips and holes to give it the rebellious style that she loves to mix with glamour.

We are going to see in detail the star’s favorite jean and with what clothes and footwear she combines it.

The best of Zendaya is that it has thin and long legs, something ideal to show off the skinny Jean dark, high waist, which make this piece an irresistible hit that is easy to give that touch of sophistication thanks to the strategic footwear: colored stilettos with heart-stopping heels.

Sensual and feminine. Source. peakpx.com

They are a must for their casual ensemble with other pieces and that avant-garde spark that gives more elegant looks. Of all the trends, these jeans feminine of Zendaya They will make you the best dressed with a simple resource and the right accessories.

An ally for tall women like her, the best way is to play with height by wearing clothes that create a contrast: long boyfriend-style shirts, for example. Also an oversize blazer or silk blouses with puffed sleeves and cuffs.

It is perfect to show off the nude ankle, something that greatly stylizes the figure, and always add heels. With original accessories, a high but undone hairstyle and the right makeup you can raise the tone of the outfit to attend an event or appointment.

If instead you use the Jean With a hat and shirt, the end result will be much more casual, yet chic and stylish. If instead you want to add sensuality, a white or black body, patterned stilettos and a black leather jacket will be the right choice.

Do you dare to create an outfit from this Jean female proposing Zendaya?

