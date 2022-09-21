Zendaya’s latest chic ensemble includes this must-have fall top

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

No item of clothing represents fall quite like a turtleneck. They are warm, comfortable, fashionable and, above all, timeless. Turtlenecks will never go out of style.

Revolutionary tennis player Serena Williams recently played his second match at the US Open and a few of his famous friends were in attendance. Zendaya was one of the famous faces to grace the crowd and made a fall fashion statement with her chosen look. Her pairing of a daring lace skirt with a chic black turtleneck was simply to die for. Luckily, we’ve found a dupe that looks like it came straight from Zendaya’s closet, and it’s on Amazon for less than $50.

Oversized turtleneck sweater: $38 – $44

This oversized turtleneck sweater pairs perfectly with any bottom you wear, whether it’s blue jeans, stretchy yoga leggings or a sexy miniskirt. Available in over 30 unique colors and styles, this turtleneck is a great staple for any fall looks you want to achieve this season. Take inspiration from Zendaya and pair it with bright, sophisticated pieces to complete an eye-catching look.

While the real Zendaya turtleneck spotted may be out of our price range, this oversized sweater on Amazon starts at just under $40. Soft, stretchy and just thick enough to keep you warm on the chilly days and nights ahead, this sweater will quickly become your go-to item. Reviewers give this baggy chic turtleneck a 4.3 out of 5 star rating and one ecstatic buyer left a 5 star rating saying it’s their “new favorite sweater.”

“I like to wear loose or oversized tops. This one exceeded my expectations. The sizing chart was helpful so the sweaters were perfect, not huge like many are. It’s flattering and can be worn with jeans, leggings or nice slacks for dinner out. The softness of the sweater was a big and nice surprise. I even bought another one. My new favorite sweater.

Join the likes of Zendaya and thousands of others who have already discovered that the secret to achieving the ultimate stylish yet comfy look is a turtleneck sweater. Fall is practically knocking at our front door, so you’ll want to add this fashion staple to your cart fast before the season officially begins.