Zendaya’s message before the end of season 2 of ‘Euphoria’

‘euphoria’like his followers, is going to take some time to assimilate everything that happened in his last chapter. season 2 is over to the chagrin of his fans who can only resign themselves to waiting. Everything indicates that not so many months will pass between this installment and what will be the third, but it will undoubtedly be a long journey for many.

about the end, Zendaya has published several images in which he has shown his participation in the soundtrack of ‘Euphoria’ with Some songs. next to the artist Labrinththe actress has composed the lyrics of ‘I’m Tired’now available on music platforms.

“Us last minute going into the studio again to rewrite our ‘I’m Tired’ on the day we were supposed to have the last episode ready. That was just 21 days ago @labrinth it worked,” he wrote. Zendaya through Instagram stories.





Also, in this format he has shared memes of Fez and a video of the moment of creation of the original song of the last episode. However, one of the most tender publications has been the one that has come up with Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow during filming. In a black and white photograph, the protagonist has been proud of the result: “It’s been a long but nice road, last day of ‘Euphoria’ for a while… we hope you enjoy it.”

Fans noticed in one of the episodes that in the Jacob’s house, there is a family photo in which three brothers appear: Nate (Jacob Elordi), his older brother Aaron, and a mysterious boy which they have not mentioned.

Regarding the identity of the young man, the main hypothesis that the fans handle is that it is Ashtraythe little “brother” and partner of Fez or about Elliotto the one who gives life Dominic Fike and that he was in charge of fanning the flame of theory.

“I’m not going to lie, I also read this on the internet,” the actor admitted. “I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things that fitand a lot of people were talking about it through these Reddit threads,” he explained.And in the end, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’“.

