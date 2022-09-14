Zendaya’s milky nails are the perfect trend to wear to the office

In addition, the peach undertone of the enamel makes it the perfect varnish to paint some milky nails on dark skin or with a warm undertone, so they are already a success for Go to the office and hit. As if that were not enough, they represent feminine power, since it is the mani that zendaya used when she won the Emmy for best leading actress, thanks to her role in Euphoria.

Multiple reasons to do these little nails, don’t you think?

How to do Zendaya’s milky nails?

It will be enough for you to file your nail following its natural shape, then apply a smoothing primer to make them perfect, and proceed to place a couple of layers of milky nail polish with a peach accent. Here we leave you two proposals that can work for you to replicate your manicure:

from left From left to right: Nail Lacquer, in Bubble Bath, by OPI. Custom Nail Colour, in Endure, by Jessica Nails Courtesy of the distributor

Then remember to apply a top coat bright, clean the damage with a cotton swab and acetone, and voila! You also have the option of skipping all these steps and ordering the zendayas nails in the room, but we leave it to your discretion according to your availability of time, skills and tastes.

To finish, we suggest you combine these milky nails with a suit or blazer in your favorite color (the good news is that being so basic and neutral, they make match with everything), delicate jewelry and some good stilettos or why not, tennis! And there it is, you already have the perfect look to rock this Back at the office like a whole boss lady.