Zendaya’s New Haircut Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle

This star makes looking incredibly flawless look like a total walk in the park (we can also confirm that she looks amazing during a walk in the park, by the way), and one of our favorite ways Zendaya keeps things fresh is with a transformation. hair or two.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star has been known to get creative with her locks over the years, like in December 2017 when she rocked a super short, super light hairstyle.

Related news

“A platinum blonde pixie tonight because why not?” she captioned an Instagram snap of herself on the British Fashion Awards red carpet.

More recently than that, the star showed off honey blonde curls in an Instagram Stories video in March, via Allure, as she filmed herself in the car sporting the stunning new look.

But it looks like honey blonde is out, and what’s hot is another hot new look from the “Euphoria” actress. Zendaya, has just been spotted sporting yet another new look that has given us total hair envy once again.

Zendaya’s new hairstyle

Zendaya proved once again that she can pull off any style, as paparazzi snapped photos of the star sporting shorter, slightly wavy brunette locks while on the set of her new movie, “Challengers,” in Boston.

The candid snap, which you can watch above, showed Zendaya keeping things casual in a puffy navy coat as her flawless skin glowed. Daily Mail also shared photos of the actress on set on May 19 after getting into character. She had straighter hair in those shots and was bundled up in an oversized beige jacket and black face mask.

Fans were clearly loving Zendaya’s new look, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter. “Short hair zendaya >>>>>,” wrote one person, while another showed her appreciation in all caps by tweeting, “ZENDAYA LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL WITH SHORT HAIR.” An impressed third person commented, “I love Zendaya with short hair.” Okay guys.

For her next shorter locks role, Zendaya plays former professional tennis player Tashi, who helps her husband (played by Mike Faist) become a tennis champion, according to Variety. However, after Tashi signs her husband up for a big tennis event, he finds himself competing against Jack O’Connor’s character, Patrick, who has quite a romantic history with Tashi, and, well, that means overall discomfort.