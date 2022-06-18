Zendaya’s parents, her greatest support

Today it is one of those conjunctions of letters to which the Western world was not accustomed and that, however, has meant for her to be famous in every corner of the earth just for the name: Zendaya. It is very curious, on the one hand, that she begins with ‘z’, just the generation of young people of whom she could perfectly well be the world champion, and yetIt is tremendously telling that hardly anyone uses his last name, Coleman, as if it were too common and, yes, western, for all that it represents.





But this one has a great story behind it: that of two parents who have given everything for the success of their only daughter in common and who have seen their efforts rewarded not only with every word of thanks that the interpreter has uttered but also with the values ​​that it transmits in each of its interventions and on social media.

Because there are neither more nor less than 130 million people who follow each new publication (and, therefore, each one of the steps) on Zendaya’s Instagram, a young woman of whom, when he was born on September 1, 1996 in Oakland, California, few would have guessed that 25 years later it would dominate the global box office with the first racialized female lead of spider-man and would be the face of one of the most acclaimed series of the moment, its iconic bisexual Rue Bennet in euphoria.

Crowned as one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, the world is still at the feet of Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu’s only child together, whose birth name was Samuel David Coleman until he decided to change it. Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, as she appears on her identity card, has five siblings, three girls and two boys, all on her father’s side: Katianna, Austin, Anna Bella, Kaylee and Julien.

Her father, African-American -with Nigerian ancestry-, and her mother, with German and Scottish roots, chose the name Zendaya because derives from the word tendayiwhose meaning is “to give thanks” in Shona, a Bantu language Zimbabwean native. “My parents and I are proud of where we come from. I am African and also German,” she declared just a couple of years ago.

Her parents were both teachers, so as a child she attended classes at the public school where her mother worked, where it was the whitest and, moreover, also privileged. At the age of six, he put on a play with two friends for Black History Month and signed up for acting classes at another school at the California Shakespeare Theater, where his mother had a summer job.

As he grew older, in addition to receiving hip hop classes, he also found his way into small productions until he landed a role on the Disney show Shake It Up. Unfortunately, the family had to split up and her father quit his job to become his daughter’s manager and move with her to Los Angeles. where she would attend a private institute, where she was one of the most racialized and least wealthy. His miscegenation made him experience discrimination from both sides.

“My dad and I live in LA, but since my mom works as a teacher, she can’t quit and move in with us. I still see her a few weeks a month.” the already child star tweeted in 2011, although he would later stop lavishing himself. In addition, she has always been proud of them in the interviews and awards she has received in her still short career: “I must dedicate it to my parents. I am very lucky to have the parents that I have, who have always instilled in me fundamental values ​​that I carry with me in everything I do. I owe them everything I’ve achieved.”

However, the time apart eventually caused her parents to split up as well. It was in 2016 and Zendaya herself had no qualms about commenting on her social networks. “My parents haven’t been together for a long time. You did not know because it is a private matter. But they are still friends,” the young woman tweeted along with a photograph of the three quite happy.

There was a moment, yes, in which the actress preferred to stop exposing her private life on her Twitter or her Instagram. And it was when the first appeared haters. For a time, social networks began to fill with all the photographs in which members of his family appeared. A user without many lights compared her daughter with her parents and assured that she had come out “too pretty” to have “those parents”.

Zendaya had to come to her defense: “I see you worried about the beauty of my parents, so I tell you that they are the most selfless people in the world. They chose to live their lives without worrying about trivial things, like the look or that need to insult other people’s parents on Twitter. They chose to become teachers who have dedicated their lives to teaching and furnishing the younger and perhaps shallower mind. So please turn off your phone, go to school, read a book, and while you’re at it, look in the mirror and realize that you’re beautiful too. The hateful things you say only come from your own internal struggles.” The message could not be more applauded.

In addition, Zendaya, whenever she could, has had good words for her parents. Of her father he said that he admired “the strength, protection and wisdom” that he transmits, while of her mother, in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019, he expressed: “My mother has never worn makeup and I think she doesn’t know it, but it was very empowering for me that she didn’t. I was able to see how women are capable of moving within these canons of beauty and understanding that they are acquired. You are just as beautiful no matter how you choose to make it.”

Finally, and as a fact, his older brother, Austin, is also an actor, although he has remained in the background and without trying to benefit from the success of Zendaya, who has also declared his deep admiration to her older sister, Katianna: “It’s made me a better person. The young actress maintains a close relationship with all her brothers and sisters.