Zendaya’s response to rumors about her pregnancy with Tom Holland

False rumors have always happened in the entertainment world. And more in famous women, who have been the victim of more than one pregnancy rumor. This time she touched Zendaya, the young actress from “Spider-man” and “Euphoria”, who was credited with expecting a child from Tom Holland. Given this, the star has reacted to the news.

A few weeks ago, a video ran on TikTok in which a girl who looked a lot like the actress received a brutal beating. But her manager came out to deny it. Now, after the spread of false information that she is expecting her first child and her boyfriend, her model also sent a strong message.

What has Zendaya said about the rumors about her pregnancy?

Through two heartfelt stories on your Instagram accountZendaya made it very clear in just three sentences: “Look, that’s why I stay off Twitter…”wrote. “Just making things up for no reason… Weekly. Anyway, back to filming Challengers.”.

What was the video about?

The controversial video showed a false publication of Zendaya showing an ultrasound whose copy said: “I love you. We are here halfway” and, after an emoji of a red heart, he mentioned Tom Holland’s social network profile.

Later it was learned that a tiktoker created all this in the tone of “joke”and I can’t help it getting out of control and, worse still, generating discomfort in the actress and her environment.

Zendaya denies viral pregnancy rumor started by a fan on TikTok: “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter… Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly” pic.twitter.com/ruCZONFJcj — PopCrave (@PopCrave) June 15, 2022

This is the only thing that the interpreter has come out to say, thus putting an end to the rumors. Then, she revealed her immediate plans: to focus on the recording of “Challengers”, a new film that will star alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. As for the love plane, Zendaya continues her romance with Holland.