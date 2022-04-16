Zendaya’s secret weapon to always be the best dressed on the red carpet

Actress and singer Zendaya is always one of the best dressed on the red carpet. In each new occasion she surprises even more than the previous one, exuding elegance and sophistication in equal parts. And yes, she is the face to the public, but in the shadow is her unconditional stylist, who He has been the architect of all these successes. His name is Law Roach and his great work with the protagonist of euphoriahas made many other celebrities have decided to put themselves in their hands.

Zendaya and Law Roach at the 2022 Oscars After PartyGettyimages

After a new success for Zendaya on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022, both at the gala and at the after party, we have decided to investigate a little more about this fashion guru. He defines himself as an architect of the image, and has already been crowned one of the most powerful stylists in Hollywood. He started working in the industry only a decade ago, but it has been more than enough for stars like Anya-Taylor Joy, Venus Williams or Celine DionHire their services.

Zendaya and Law Roach at the CFDAsgtres

But without a doubt all the success has been given by the great looks that the former Disney Channel star has marked, who has gone from being a girl to one of the most stylish women on the planet. Law Roach has an archive of vintage dresses, which has been one of the keys to always surprising on red carpets. In his possession there are dresses of Courrges from the sixties, or creations by Bob Mackie, Cher’s favorite designer.

Zendaya’s best looks on the red carpet

Law Roach’s work is something to be proud of, since every time a gala or a red carpetforever we can’t wait to see the look Zendaya will wear. This is thanks to his good taste and quality as a stylist, getting one hit after another. We take a look at our favourites.

Zendaya in a Balmain dressgtres

Zendaya in a white Rick Owens dressgtres

Zendaya in yellow Valentino dressGettyimages

Zendaya in a Tom Ford two-pieceGettyimages

Zendaya in a green Vera Wang dressgtres

Zendaya in a top and skirt set by Alaagtres

