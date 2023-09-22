Zendaya’s shimmery pink nail polish is keeping the summer spirit alive

One thing about Zendaya – she’ll never let her fans hang around for too long, suspended in speculation. She’ll happily hop online to dispel rumors, set the record straight, cheer up a co-worker, or confirm a work project with the charming candor of a real-life friend. so when Challengers The star sent her 185 million Instagram followers into legitimate confusion after a casual photo upload didn’t take long for her to clear up any confusion. It all started when she posted a full-body, mirror-style selfie taken in the reflection of a car window. Zendaya’s bright pink nail polish hands hold her phone aloft, giving a very clear view of the large pearl ring attached to it. He finger.

If your mind is set right to engage, you’re not alone, so much so that Zendaya immediately recorded an explanatory video — which sounds like Tom Holland giggling in the background — giving just the facts. She was just trying to show off her hat, she explained, adding, “You think I’d drop the news like that?” After briefly taking the rumored selfie down, she brought it back up, albeit with a new caption asking for her stance to calm down a bit. And with that clarification out of the way, fans are free to focus on what really matters: that incredible, glitter manicure.

A cheery shade of cotton candy pink, it’s a major but refreshing departure from the dark, moody fall manicures her celebrity peers are trying out right now. As always, Zendaya kept the polish focused on her natural nail bed, which extends right past her fingers and is all immaculately groomed into a soft square shape.

Often, Zendaya gets her manicure courtesy of celebrity nail artist Lisa Kohn, who she also has a boyfriend with. Zedd’s latest look hasn’t hit the grid yet, but Kon did upload a shot of Holland’s freshly-boiled nails just this week — perhaps the pair had just arrived for their own moment?

Zendaya has so many upcoming projects and professional commitments that it seems like wedding bells are still a ways off — but the couple who goes for luxury manicures together is such a couple lives Together.