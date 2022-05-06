Zendaya’s short curly haircut

Pay attention to the way in which Zendaya, already young, has managed to return to her childhood with only a haircut that is also super refreshing. The chosen look, of course, has been a bob cut.

The networks have taken little time to collect these stolen two days ago from the actress wearing a new look, a short, curly haircut, with its natural texture and hair tone, a brown to which she has added some lighter highlights. What a change she has made with this short hair!

Without a doubt, it is the ideal cut to take years off you. And it is that this bob cut, without marked layers (at most, a slight parade in the area of ​​ends to unload, especially in curly textures), and without bangs, has demonstrated on numerous occasions the power of rejuvenation that it has. And not only that. This version of the medium length is the one that achieves the “good face” effect, by sweetening and childishing the faces, giving us back the youth of childhood with only a few centimeters less in our hair.

She had already done close-ups of this length other times through wigs and false bobs and it seems that it is now that she has decided to take the plunge and transform her natural hair into something fresher and more current.

In addition, you have not chosen wrong: it is the most comfortable mane in the entire catalog. She is perfect for “lazy”, as it requires little maintenance and styling. Air drying and shaping with your fingers (especially if your natural texture is curly or wavy) is enough.

sharp bob

Since its origin at the beginning of the 20th century stemmed from the French long hair of the time in Paris, the bob has become, on its own merits, the cut par excellence.

Zendaya’s is added to a new version of the Sharp bob or Italian bob, which has also been chosen by others such as Selena Gomez, in a curly version. It is liked because, not only does it rejuvenate, but it is perfect for any age and easily adaptable to any type of face, modifying the length on each face.

In the roundest faces, the length is preferable that it passes the jaw and in the triangular, oval or elongated ones, the length can be shortened much more.

Zendaya has already chosen her haircut for the summer, what about you?

