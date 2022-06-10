Zendaya’s stunning vintage design at the Time 100 Gala

One more year the magazine Time has published the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. A presentation that was held again, after two years of pandemic, this Thursday at the Lincoln Center in New York and that was attended by different celebrities, among them, Zendaya.

The actress undoubtedly became the star of the event with a stunning vintage design by Bob Mackie. the star of euphoriawho in recent months has worn several nostalgic designs from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, once again captured all eyes with a dress from the firm’s 1998 Haute Couture collection.



Zendaya at the Time 100 Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York Michael Loccisano / AFP

The young woman appeared spectacular with a design in different shades of turquoise blue, made of silk and velvet, which had a V-neckline and a corseted body. A piece chosen together with her stylist Law Roach who also had the flared skirt that stylized the figure of the actress.



Zendaya at the Time 100 Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York JUSTIN LANE / EFE

“My sincere thanks to the legendary Bob Mackie for granting Law Roach and I access to his files. I tried on this wonderful Fall 1998 Haute Couture design a few years ago and it never left our dreams. Fortunate to have been able to wear it on such a special night”, the protagonist wrote on Instagram.

I tried on this wonderful Fall 1998 Haute Couture design a few years ago and it never left our dreams."















As for her beauty look, Zendaya recovered her long, smooth and polished hair and opted for a makeup that matched the colors of the dress, with green shades that also highlighted her look thanks to its metallic detail.

Amanda Seyfried was also present at the event, who was very pretty in a black Carolina Herrera dress. An asymmetric design with a ruffled neckline, marked waist and a skirt with a long train. Her choice to wear her dress with a sophisticated bow and red lips was a success.



Amanda Seyfried at the Time 100 Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York ANGELA WEISS/AFP