Zendaya’s tender birthday wishes to Tom Holland

Photo of James James10 mins ago
1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Zendaya and Tom Holland They have a fun and romantic love story that began on the set of the movie they starred in: “Spiderman: Homecoming” (2017). Although for a long time they claimed that they were only united by a beautiful friendship, the chemistry that they distilled in front of the camera was transferred to real life.

Now they are one of the couples that attracts the most attention in the entertainment world and one of the most followed by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), after their romantic relationship was made public last year.

On this occasion, the actress and model Zendaya used her social networks to publish a tender birthday greeting to her boyfriend, the star of “Spiderman”, who turned 26 this Wednesday.

His co-star and his girlfriend posted a black-and-white snapshot of them embracing on their Instagram profile, with a touching caption: “The happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest“he wrote along with a heart emoji.

Little less than an hour after Zendaya will publish this tender “post”, Tom Hollandwho is currently filming a new Apple + TV series in New York City, reacted to this detail and left three heart emojis in the comments section.

The cute post also caught the attention of other celebrities such as Olivia Wilde and Naomi Campbell, as well as fans of both artists, who left her with more than nine thousand likes and positive and congratulatory comments.



