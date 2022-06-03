Zendaya’s tender message for Tom Holland’s birthday

This June 1, the British actor Tom Holland star of “Spiderman” turned 26 and not only received millions of greetings from fans around the world, but a very special one from his partner, actress and movie partner, Zendaya. According to www.espectaculos-mza.com.

“Happy birthday to who makes me happier”wrote the 25-year-old, along with a black and white image where they are seen embracing and smiling.

It is not common for the also protagonist of the HBO series Euphoria to share this type of publication, for what she has achieved more than 17 million likes and about 200 thousand comments. One of them was from “The Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, who chose heart emojis to comment.

For his part, the actor Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Holland’s partner in the Marvel movies “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War”, dedicated a message to him on this day and alluded to the fact that Tom always “screws up” in his comments to the press : “That moment of relief when you managed to do a spoiler-free interview, happy birthday @tomholland2013. I’d say we’re getting better right?”

Read more: The inspector of “La Casa de Papel” records a film in Argentina

As for the Tom Holland-Zendaya relationship, both have shared the Spiderman saga since 2017, but since mid-2021 rumors of romance have grown after they were seen kissing in a car in Los Angeles. And it is not the first time that the protagonists of this story end up as boyfriends. This was the case for Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in 2001 and for Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015.

See more: Johnny Depp won the trial and Amber Heard must pay US $ 15 million