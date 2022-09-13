Zendaya’s Unmissable Reaction to a Joke About Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2022 Emmys

Emmy Awards

On Emmy night, Zendaya was targeted by the host for a prank mocking Leonardo DiCaprio. See how the actress reacted!

©Getty/TNTZendaya’s unmissable reaction to a Leonardo DiCaprio prank at the 2022 Emmys.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Celebrates the 74th Annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where multiple stars of the small screen came to experience a new special evening. Zendaya is one of the people present at the gala and in the middle of one of the host’s classic comedic monologues, she was targeted for a joke on Leonardo DiCaprio.

Zendaya She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue in the second season of euphoria, looking to repeat what was achieved a few years ago when she became the youngest woman to win the award. She arrived on the red carpet in a black dress that had her fans talking on social media and is the favorite to win the trophy again.

+ Zendaya’s reaction to a Leo DiCaprio joke

The conductor of the ceremony chosen by the production this year is Kenan Thompson, who is recognized in the United States for being one of the longest-serving cast members of Saturday Night Live, the historic comedy show. After some major awards, he took the stage to give a short monologue and addressed the actress from euphoria for a joke

“Zendaya just turned 26. A difficult age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a teenager, but not young enough to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”, so said Kenan Thompson. In principle, Zendaya smiled in thanks for his birthday, but after the comment on Di Caprio He does nothing but cover his face.

Leonardo DiCaprio has just separated after four years of relationship with Camila Morronebut the most striking thing is that none of his known relationships are over 25 years old, so it is still considered a reason for ridicule towards the actor. At this time, it is not known what the reason was or if the star of titanic is in a new romance.

