Zendaya’s XL shirt dress to show off her legs

This is how the ‘oversize’ blazer is worn according to Zendaya

He is only 25 years old, but he has plenty of talent and style. Following the worldwide success of the HBO series euphoria, Zendaya has positioned herself as the actress of the moment and her outfits have become a benchmark for women looking to enjoy fashion with a wild touch. In addition, her sentimental relationship with Tom Holland has made that stigma that the woman ‘must be’ shorter than the man has faded or at least it has become relevant that height does not matter when it comes to love .

It was precisely during the couple’s outing in New York that we were able to see Zendaya wearing a style that immediately went viral, why? Because it is so basic, and at the same time so sensual, that it has caused a furor.

The actress has shown that there is no better dress than the undressed. Great as always, Zendaya left a local hand in hand with Tom Holland wearing a XL shirt dress with which he exposed his stylized legs.

A look that is very easy to imitate and that consists of wearing a masculine cut XL shirt with a belt. We must say that the latter is key so that the shirt is tight at the waist.

Zendaya, oversize lover

In full promotion of the tape Spider-man: No Way HomeZendaya once again trusted her stylist trustworthy, Law Roach, to once again be one of the best dressed women on the current scene. To pose before the press in London, the interpreter defended like nobody else a blazer dress oversized jewel by Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2022.

A style that looked exactly the same way it was seen on the catwalk but included a detail that made her look simply brilliant: some slopes with spider web shape and arachnid included.

a height ratio

Going back to the topic we mentioned at the beginning of this article, the Tom Holland has sometimes joked on social media about the height difference between him and his girlgiven that on the international scene there are not many couples in which the woman is taller than the man.

