Zenga ready to return to the bench. Rossoneri future for the former Inter flag?

The coach, former Inter goalkeeper, is on the radar of Flamengo looking for a new coach after Portaluppi’s farewell

(ANSA) – RIO DE JANEIRO, 15 DEC – Walter Zenga is also in the shortlist for the role of new Flamengo coach. This was reported by some local media who interviewed sources from the management of the carioca company. Thus ‘Spider-Man’, a globetrotting coach who has coached in the USA, Romania, Turkey, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and England (3 months at Wolverhampton), could now move to Brazil, where he could have already worked last season. , when Vasco da Gama was close to the bench of the great downfall (he is in Serie B).

Flamengo is currently without a coach after the farewell to Renato Portaluppi following the defeat against Palmeiras in the Libertadores Cup final, and the only certainty is that the president Rodolfo Landim and the management want a foreign coach. Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Jesus were consulted, but both preferred to stay at River Plate and Benfica.

Now, in addition to Zenga, the main candidate is the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, currently at the helm of Braga and former Besiktas, Sporting Lisbon and Swansea. Other curriculums are being examined, and there are many agents who call to offer them assistants, meanwhile the team meeting, now on vacation, has been set for next January 10, the date on which the new coach must necessarily have been chosen. (HANDLE).

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 17:37)

