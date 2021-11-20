ZenGo adds Shiba Inu to its platform

ZenGo, a cryptocurrency wallet service backed by Samsung, said he added the meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform.

What happened

ZenGo made the announcement on Twitter.

Additionally, the Israel-based company said in a blog post that its users will now be able to buy, send, receive and trade Shiba Inu tokens directly through its platform.

ZenGo is a keyless and non-custodial wallet, which means that the user, not the company, remains in control of its cryptocurrency assets; ZenGo’s wallets are generated with the help of 3D facial biometrics.

In April, ZenGo said it raised $ 20 million through a Series A funding round; Samsung Next, Samsung’s venture capital fund, was one of the notable investors.

Because it is important

ZenGo’s announcement highlights the growing recognition of Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based token created as a rival of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Big companies started accepting Shiba Inu for payments: Monday AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said that within the next four months, the cinema chain will accept the Shiba Inu token for payments.

According to CoinMarketData, Shiba Inu is currently the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of market capitalization, just behind Dogecoin.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was down 6.7% daily to $ 0.00004731.