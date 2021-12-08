Zenit – Chelsea: 3-3 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Match ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3.20:43

90 ‘+ 7’ Second Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3.20:38

90 ‘+ 6’ Hand ball by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).20:38

90 ‘+ 4’ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 3, Chelsea 3. Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.20:39

90 ‘+ 2’ Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.20:34

90 ‘+ 2’ Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg).20:34

88 ‘ Malang Sarr (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.20:35

88 ‘ Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St Petersburg).20:30

85 ‘ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 3. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.20:41

84 ‘ Shot saved. Timo Werner (Chelsea) header from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.20:28

81 ‘ Failed attempt. Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.20:23

81 ‘ Shot rejected. Aleksandr Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniil Krugovoy with a cross.20:23

81 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Cesar Azpilicueta.20:24

80 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Vyacheslav Karavaev.20:22

80 ‘ Shot rejected. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Kai Havertz.20:22

79 ‘ Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Magomed Ozdoev replaces Daler Kuzyaev.20:39

79 ‘ Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Aleksandr Erokhin replaces Malcom.20:39

79 ‘ Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Artem Dzyuba replaces Sardar Azmoun because of an injury.20:21

75 ‘ Substitution, Chelsea. Kai Havertz replaces Romelu Lukaku.20:17

75 ‘ Substitution, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso replaces Saúl Ñíguez.20:17

73 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.20:24

73 ‘ Shot rejected. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) header from a decentralized position to the left. Assisted by Claudinho with a cross.20:16

72 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Reece James.20:24

71 ‘ Failed attempt. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Claudinho with a cross.20:14

71 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.20:24

71 ‘ Shot saved. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the center of the box is saved in the top right corner.20:13

70 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea).20:24

69 ‘ Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea).20:11

69 ‘ Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.20:11

68 ‘ Shot rejected. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.20:10

67 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Reece James.20:11

67 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Cesar Azpilicueta.20:11

67 ‘ Shot rejected. Daniil Krugovoy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Malcom.20:09

66 ‘ Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.20:08

66 ‘ Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Zenit St Petersburg).20:08

66 ‘ Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Daniil Krugovoy replaces Yaroslav Rakitskiy.20:07

65 ‘ Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Ross Barkley.20:07

65 ‘ Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.20:07

64 ‘ Failed attempt. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilmar Barrios.20:06

62 ‘ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 2. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Timo Werner. Look at the Romelu Lukaku player profile20:06

60 ‘ Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.20:02

60 ‘ Timo Werner (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:02

60 ‘ Foul by Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg).20:02

59 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Douglas Santos.20:01

57 ‘ Offside. Douglas Santos tries a through ball, but Sardar Azmoun is caught offside.8:00 pm

55 ‘ Shot saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.19:58

54 ‘ Shot rejected. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount.19:57

53 ‘ Shot saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mason Mount.19:59

52 ‘ Shot saved. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.20:08

51 ‘ Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Andrey Mostovoy replaces Wendel because of an injury.19:53

51 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.19:53

46 ‘ Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg).19:48

46 ‘ Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.19:48

Second Half begins Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 1.19:47

45 ‘+ 2’ First Half ends, Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 1.19:53

44 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Claudinho.19:29

44 ‘ Shot saved. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Malcom.19:29

41 ‘ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 2, Chelsea 1. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Malcom with a through ball.19:36

40 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.19:27

38 ‘ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Chelsea 1. Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the center of the box to the center of the goal. Assisted by Douglas Santos with a cross.19:23

37 ‘ Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.19:21

36 ‘ Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in his own half.19:21

36 ‘ Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).19:21

35 ‘ Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in his own half.19:19

35 ‘ Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).19:19

34 ‘ Shot saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.19:19

34 ‘ Shot rejected. Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vyacheslav Karavaev.19:18

32 ‘ Offside. Wendel tries a through ball, but Douglas Santos is caught offside.19:20

30 ‘ Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).19:15

30 ‘ Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.19:15

30 ‘ Failed attempt. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.19:16

29 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.19:15

27 ‘ Failed attempt. Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Claudinho.19:15

26 ‘ Shot saved. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Claudinho.19:12

24 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea).19:15

24 ‘ Shot rejected. Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.19:09

21 ‘ Malcom (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in his own half.19:06

21 ‘ Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).19:06

19 ‘ Failed attempt. Claudinho (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Douglas Santos.19:07

14 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Malang Sarr.19:01

14 ‘ Shot rejected. Wilmar Barrios (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Claudinho.7:00 pm

13 ‘ Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Cesar Azpilicueta.18:58

11 ‘ Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).18:56

11 ‘ Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.18:56

9 ‘ Offside. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.18:57

9 ‘ Failed attempt. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) following a scrum from the center of the box is close to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross.18:58

8 ‘ Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilmar Barrios.18:52

7 ‘ Wendel (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in his own half.18:51

7 ‘ Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).18:51

2′ Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 0, Chelsea 1. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Christensen from a corner.19:04

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Mikhail Kerzhakov.18:46

Shot saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ross Barkley.18:48

First half begins.18:45

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up18:40