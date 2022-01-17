Zerbin’s parable is turned upwards: the Napoli winger is passing the Frosinone exam

The Azzurri took him in 2017 from Gozzano. Now the 99 ′ class striker is imposing himself in B. Five goals in the last three games, some of excellent workmanship

Frosinone 08/20/2021 – Serie B football championship / Frosinone-Parma / photo Image Sport in the photo: Alessio Zerbin

Napoli had caught him in January 2017, taking him from Gozzano, one of the teams that the Azzurri have faced in the past few years in Dimaro, in the pre-season. The starter was an excellent season in the Spring season, topped off by 4 goals in 6 appearances in the Youth League, the boys’ Champions League. Then, for him, a series of loans between Serie C and Serie B. A trajectory – forgive us – that was taking a somewhat anonymous direction.

We are talking about Alessio Zerbin, born in 1999, left winger or second striker. A footballer who in recent weeks has instead been sending important messages to the leadership of the Neapolitans: he would like to stop being one of those “precarious” in the Naples world, who in the Azzurri jersey have made more retreats between Trentino and Castel di Sangro than minutes. At Frosinone – where he is playing on loan – he has finally become an immovable starter. And he is also beginning to score in an important way, both from a strictly numerical point of view and from a stylistic point of view.

Specifically, they are five goals in the last three games. Two braces, one to Spal and one to Pisa in Lucca, the center forward from Moncalieri in the crosshairs of half Serie A. And then a goal at Monza by Galliani and Berlusconi. Before this magic moment, however, Zerbin had scored another goal. To Buffon. A tap-in, of course. But – let’s imagine – mark a monument as Gigi it’s always a little big satisfaction. It was the first goal of Serie B 2021/2022 (at 1:00 of the video below).

In an interview released at the beginning of the cadet championship, Alessio declared that he was inspired by Kakà. References of a certain type, therefore. And a physical structure not too dissimilar to that of the Brazilian champion, despite a few centimeters less (Zerbin is 182 cm tall). The boy, however, also said that by sharing the role of Lorenzo Insigne he tried, when he trained with him, to steal some secrets from him. Well, if there is a secret it must not have escaped him. With Pisa, a few days ago, he scored with the proverbial shooting around. From the left, returning to the right. Learnable for the goalkeeper of the Tuscans (1:20).

The best goal, however, was made at Spal before Christmas. For Ferrara he scored a goal at Mertens, more than at Insigne. Or at least a bit reminiscent of one of those magical lobs of the Belgian elf. It has not widened to the left, but has become centralized, coming towards the right. He received the ball and, having missed a man, he must have realized that the goalkeeper was not in the best position. At this point he invented himself an extraordinary crossed spoon. It is a goal that does not score anyone: there is a need for great individual technique and strong creativity.

In short, Alessio Zerbin’s “real” career may have begun a few weeks ago. Who today, in trust, lives one of those moments that can mark a before and after in the path of a boy. A young boy, yes – relatively, the 99 ′ in Europe are not considered very young – but who begins to be anxious to impose himself on even more important stages. Who knows that Napoli will not find itself at home, unexpectedly, an excellent level prospectus.