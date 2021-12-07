Zero, 100,000, 1 million: how much is Bitcoin (really) worth?

Opinions are wasted now, even here the factions are divided between worthy followers who see towards 1 million in the future, and bearish ones for which it could even be worth zero.

Among the most known to represent opposites on the view of the cryptocurrency queen, we have for the bulls Michael J. Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ :), a listed company, while for the bears Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of numerous successful books in the economic field, including above all “the black swan”.

THE POSITION OF MICHAEL J. SAYLOR

For Saylor, it is now the asset par excellence as a store of value, much more important than gold. He believes in it to such an extent that he has invested almost continuously in recent years, especially in the various drawdowns that have occurred.

The last operation dates back to the period October-November, where MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ 🙂 bought 7,002 for an equivalent value of approximately 414 million dollars. The overall position of the company today is approximately 3.6 billion dollars (121.044), compared to a market capitalization of the same company of 6.54 billion dollars.

According to Michael J. Saylor, a single will reach a value of at least $ 1 Million in the near future, replacing gold as the ultimate safe haven asset.

THE POSITION OF NASSIM NICHOLAS TALEB

On the diametrically opposite side, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, according to whom the value of should be practically zero. Among the various considerations, the fact that it cannot be considered a currency (a medium of exchange) as it is too volatile and therefore does not guarantee the stability necessary to act as a unit of account.

Furthermore, it would not even represent a hedge against inflation, given the decorrelation between the latter and. According to Taleb, the euphoria that is breathed today throughout the crypto world, is in fact attributable to a Ponzi scheme mechanism, where sooner or later the whole castle is destined to collapse.

WHERE IS THE TRUTH

As always, I could come out with the classic political answer, that is “in the middle”, but since we do things here seriously, I must necessarily express my (sincere) point of view.

I would start from the consideration that, to date, it has reached, and exceeded, a capitalization of 1,000 billion dollars on several occasions. Typically this value, not at all symbolic, guarantees an essential intrinsic value, if we then think of its use in different countries of the world, of the underlying technological structure, I think it is not correct to compare to a null asset.

Of course, there are a lot of Ponzi schemes in the sea magnum of crypto (do you remember Game?), This is because investors (especially beginners) often look at the price of crypto instead of market capitalization (“if it’s worth 1 cent, as long as it gets to $ 10 and I’ll get rich! “), regardless of what market capitalization it would have to reach to be worth it.

Having unmarked this important concept, there are therefore mathematical models (see PlanB’s S2F and the like) for which it should at least rise above 100,000 USD in the next 12-24 months, we will see.

THE GRAPHIC

Thinking then from a purely technical point of view, it has little historicity (let’s think, for example, compared to one) and the strong drawdowns, followed by double-digit surges, still require some caution on this asset class.

Therefore, since I personally believe it is a NEW ASSET CLASS, the appropriate safeguards apply, i.e. diversification, for example, with reduced shares in a larger portfolio, rather than the approach through an accumulation plan.

On the technical side, he seems to think a lot in rather clear areas and channels, in multiples of 10 thousand (10K, 20K, 30K and so on). Seeing is believing the support at 30K, for example, on which it rested and then restarted up to new highs (I remind you to always think by areas and not by single points).

In this regard, a comparison with Filippo Angeloni, a trainer in the financial field specialized in the cryptocurrency world, is also useful, who by the way says:

“It is from the birth of that man has been researching schemes, systems and methodologies to evaluate it.

There are many, Market sizing Method, NVT ratio, NVRT ratio, NVHR ratio, cost of mining, on-chain metrics, S2F, I could go on forever.



There are price prediction models and models that are used only to identify under- or over-quotes. Famous price prediction models are the Stock to Flow model and the Bitcoin Logarithmic Growth Curves.

For stock to flow, of which there are multiple types, it should currently be worth at least $ 100,000 – $ 110,000. And at least $ 1,300,000 in 2025.

As for the BLGC, it should currently be worth at least $ 60,000, but being a logarithmic curve, that value grows over time. According to this analysis model, it should be quoted at $ 240,000 in 2024.

So for both indicators we are momentarily under-quoted.

Oscar Wilde said, “today people know the price of everything and the value of nothing”. The truth is that it is not measurable, there is no true intrinsic value that we can determine as in the case of stocks or other assets.

Let us ask ourselves what is it really? Those who go to the bottom know this well. It’s freedom, truth … it’s the red Matrix pill.

Now I ask you, does freedom have a price? can it be valued in monetary terms? What price does freedom have? “

Therefore, in the light of what has been seen above, it undoubtedly HAS a value, perhaps difficult to estimate, but still present.

So what is it worth to you: Zero, one hundred thousand … or 1 million?