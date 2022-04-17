“Zero Covid”, the Chinese strategy of hard lockdowns like in Shanghai: but with the spread of Omicron the goal becomes utopia

The polar opposite of the Swedish “laissez faire” model for pandemic management is the Chinese “zero Covid” model. Rigid and in some ways ruthless, he aims to cancel infections by dabbing, tracing and isolating positive people with or without symptoms. It is the model implemented already last 2020, when it all started, the same that presumably allowed China to maintain a very low mortality rate for Covid compared to many other countries. And it is the model that, after two years, the Chinese authorities – who cannot count on an effective vaccine – also continue to pursue to address this new increase in ongoing infections.

To understand concretely what it consists of, just look at what is happening to Shanghaiwhere most of its 25 million residents have been placed in lockdown. A lockdown rigid with few, indeed no loopholes. On the deserted streets of the most important Chinese economic center, quadruped operators and robots on which megaphones have been installed, intimidate people to remain closed in their homes. Shanghai residents are not allowed to cross the threshold of their homes for any reason. You can not take the dog for a walk even to make him do his own needs. You can’t go out to buy rice or water or just to go to the pharmacy. Everyone is constantly swabbed and any Sars-CoV-2 virus positive, symptomatic or asymptomatic, is taken to a camp created specifically for quarantines with tens of thousands of places and not always in optimal hygienic conditions. The elderly, adults and children are torn – sometimes literally – from their homes and loved ones to be isolated in one of these camps. Meanwhile, with all businesses closed or nearly closed, assets are in short supply. The population is frustrated the recent and slight relaxation of the rules granted to Shanghai was of no avail. At the moment, of the nearly 22 million inhabitants of the Chinese megalopolis, only 6.6 million are allowed to leave their homes, but only because they live in neighborhoods where no new cases have been registered for a week. For the others, and there are 15 million people, it is still forbidden to go outside. The population protests, but remains unheard.

Beijing has promised to try to reduce the human and economic cost of its “zero Covid” strategy, but the President Xi Jinping has categorically excluding the possibility of following what we can define the western model prevalent that aims to “live with Covid”. In short, China does not want to give up and restrictions remain the main weapon with which to counter the advance of the virus. “The work of prevention and control cannot be relaxed,” Xi clearly stated. “Tenacity is victory”, she stressed.

But so much firmness now no longer convinces. While this strategy proved effective in maintaining an extremely low level of infections until last summer, it has already begun to falter with the spread of the Delta variant. Later, precisely in this spring, with the arrival of the wave Omicron the “Covid zero” objective seems even more utopian. In fact, the data show that the epidemic is far from under control. Last Thursday the government reported 29,411 new cases, of which only 3,020 were symptomatic. Shanghai accounts for 95% of this total, or 27,719 cases, of which 2,573 with symptoms.

Yet closures aren’t just about Shanghai. This week, access to Guangzhou, an industrial center of 19 million people near Hong Kong. Other cities are blocking access or closing factories and schools. Suzhou, a center for smartphone manufacturing and other high-tech industries west of Shanghai, has ordered 18 million people to stay home whenever possible. Taiyuan, a working-class city of 4 million in central China, has suspended its intercity bus service. Ningde in the Southeast prevented the residents from leaving. According to Gavekal Dragonomics, a research firm, all but 13 of China’s 100 largest cities by economic production are subject to restrictions.

Why China continues to choose this rigid pandemic control strategy is now the subject of various speculations. Among these is the one according to which it is feared that this wave of infections could have very dramatic consequences, given that the elderly Chinese population it’s a lot less vaccinated compared to that of European countries. Overall, there are 264 million people over 60 in China: 16 percent are unvaccinated, 4 percent have received one dose of the vaccine, 31 percent two doses and 49 percent three doses. Among the over 80s, the age group with the highest death rate from Covid, 42 percent are not vaccinated and only about 20 percent have received three doses. Not to be underestimated either the effectiveness of the vaccine with which the Chinese population was immunized. Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm are notoriously less effective in preventing the risk of death compared to those of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna. To get an idea, just look at the data from a study by the University of Hong Kong, according to which two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are only 77 percent effective against the risk of death from Covid-19, while Pfizer’s 92 for one hundred.

If to this clear risk of registering an enormous number of victims is also added the fact that a step backwards from the “zero Covid” strategy can damage the legitimacy of the current Chinese regime, which is considered superior to the Western one, it is difficult to imagine that in the next future something changes. A nationalist blogger, imagining a future in contrast with Western choices, wrote that if the world prepares to live with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, China should “prepare to live with ‘zero Covid’ for at least ten years” .