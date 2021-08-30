Zero-emission Bitcoin? Pennsylvania Nuclear Power Plant Owner Believes Could Be Worth Gold – Targatocn.it

Several nuclear power plant owners in Pennsylvania have partnered with cryptocurrency companies to provide the electricity needed to run bitcoin mining centers. Investors in the project say nuclear power emits no greenhouse gases and zero-carbon bitcoin will address the climate concerns that have plagued the energy-intensive cryptocurrency market.

What are the details of the agreement?

Talen Energy, owner of Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Berwick, Pennsylvania, announced this week that it has signed a deal to acquire Tera Wulf Inc. from Easton, Md.

The deal will see a huge bitcoin factory built alongside its twin reactors in Pennsylvania. The first phase of the venture, called Nautilus Cryptomine, could cost up to $ 400 million.

Talen’s project could use up to 300 megawatts, or 12% of Susquehanna’s 2,500 MW capacity. This is the second bitcoin mining venture to involve Pennsylvania nuclear plant owners.

First Energy Corp.’s power generation subsidiary announced it has signed a five-year agreement to provide zero-carbon electricity to a new Standard Power-operated Bitcoin mining center in Coshocton. Energy Harbor has two nuclear units in Ohio and Beaver Valley Power Station in western Pennsylvania.

The cryptocurrency offerings would provide reliable outlets for nuclear generators and predictable power sources for low-priced bitcoin miners.

Why use this type of energy?

John Kotek, Senior Vice President of Policy Development at the Nuclear Energy Institute, said nuclear power has been uniquely positioned to power cryptocurrency mining companies and other large energy users who have committed to a carbon-free future.

The cryptocurrency craze is seen by the nuclear industry as a way to expand. Mr. Kotek of the United States said nuclear power plants can provide miners with reliable, plentiful and carbon-free electricity and also offer new business opportunities for nuclear developers and services, increasing operational profits and possibly accelerating next-generation reactor deployments. .

The trend is not limited to nuclear producers. Stronghold Digital Mining, which posted an initial bid of $ 100,000,000 last month, plans to build its bitcoin mining operation using Venango County waste coal. While its bitcoin won’t be 100% carbon-free, it will reduce the environmental impact of waste coal piles.

Chinese regulators announced in May that they would restrict bitcoin mining in some regions that fail to meet Beijing’s energy consumption targets. Since then, bitcoin production has declined significantly.

This has forced bitcoin producers to relocate to areas with lower operating costs and cooler climates in order to reduce cooling costs for their bitcoin data centers. Washington has seen a significant increase in bitcoin mining thanks to its abundant hydroelectricity.

How does mining work?

Bitcoin is a peer to peer virtual currency that can be exchanged for US dollars. It is the most successful attempt to create virtual money using cryptography (the science of cracking and creating codes), which is why it is called cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin mining uses blockchain technology. It involves creating a string code that decrypts a set of previously executed bitcoin transactions. A new bitcoin is awarded for each successful decryption.

There are only 21 million bitcoins available. Almost 90% of them were mined. The remaining bitcoins are becoming increasingly rare and difficult to find.

Bitcoin miners use data centers to generate random strings of code called “hashes” that solve puzzles and give them new coins. Worldwide, miners on the bitcoin network generate more than 100 quintillion hashes per second, or 100,000,000,000,000,000,000 attempts per second, according to Blockchain.com.

Five quintillion hashes would be generated per second from the first phase of Nautilus in Pennsylvania. This kind of guesswork requires a lot of electricity, strong internet connections, and computing power.