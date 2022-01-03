Zero empathy, locker room against Sacramento: this is why Mou changed deputy

For some time now, relations between Mourinho and Joao Sacrament they had frayed. The young collaborator who had fascinated Mourinho by sending him an analysis on his work – writes Matteo Pinci on The Republic – made mistakes that compromised the relationship of trust with him and with the rest of the staff. But above all it was with the players that it didn’t work: no empathy, on the contrary. The locker room rejected him. Like a foreign body that does not feel at all. Condition already emerged a London: even there he had proved unpopular, and his indications on the sidelines found waterproof players. There confidence which he had deserved thanks to his analytical skills ran out in the Roman months. It had already been three weeks that the coach had decided on the alternation, starting to make interviews. This is a characteristic that Mou cares a lot about: analyzing profiles, getting to know the candidates personally to work with him. More and more in-depth dialogues, not only technical, but also emotional and temperamental.