Sports

Zero empathy, locker room against Sacramento: this is why Mou changed deputy

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee16 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

He had proved unpopular in London too, and his pitch-side directions found players waterproof

For some time now, relations between Mourinho and Joao Sacrament they had frayed. The young collaborator who had fascinated Mourinho by sending him an analysis on his work – writes Matteo Pinci on The Republic – made mistakes that compromised the relationship of trust with him and with the rest of the staff. But above all it was with the players that it didn’t work: no empathy, on the contrary. The locker room rejected him. Like a foreign body that does not feel at all. Condition already emerged a London: even there he had proved unpopular, and his indications on the sidelines found waterproof players. There confidence which he had deserved thanks to his analytical skills ran out in the Roman months. It had already been three weeks that the coach had decided on the alternation, starting to make interviews. This is a characteristic that Mou cares a lot about: analyzing profiles, getting to know the candidates personally to work with him. More and more in-depth dialogues, not only technical, but also emotional and temperamental.

January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 08:50 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee16 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Lens-PSG 1-1, report cards: Navas, what are you doing? Monumental Fofana, Put in the dark

4 weeks ago

Lazio, Pedro will be there with Genoa. Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson take a risk

3 weeks ago

Naples, Argentina, the world remembers Maradona a year after his death

November 25, 2021

“We know where we need to improve, a hug to Victor”

November 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button