Zero-Gravity, the largest trampoline gym in Italy opens in Turin

The third Italian Zero-Gravity opens today, Friday 22 April. Inside Officine S, in the former SNOS industrial spaces of Corso Mortara 24 which have been redeveloped and transformed into the longest “linear square” in Europe, inaugurated on 16 December, the largest trampoline gym in Italy arrives .

Children, teenagers can have fun and train with slides, trampolines, inflatables and with all the many attractions and professional equipment also intended for professional athletes.

Zero-Gravity: the inauguration at Officine S

Zero-Gravity with its 3,900 square meters is the largest indoor entertainment infrastructure in Piedmont, an amusement park and fitness center with spaces dedicated to acrobatic disciplines, freestyle and parkour, where you can also attend courses, take kids private and organize birthday parties.

In Milan, where he was born in 2011, Zero-Gravity hosts 250,000 children and teenagers every year on weekends alone, with an average of 120 birthday parties a month. Dozens of agreements with associations, schools, oratories, summer camps for sports-based gaming and entertainment activities. Also in Rome it was a great success.

Even in Turin there are already many reservations received to try all the attractions.

The inaugural event on Friday 22 April sold out in just two hours.

“We are delighted to finally open our new center in Turin, the third in Italy, especially at a time like this, after the many difficulties caused by Covid, which has hit hard the world of entertainment and gyms”, declared the founder of Zero-Gravity Michele Poffe.

