Zero incentives in 2022, the Giorgetti line won

ZERO INCENTIVES / The line of the Minister of Industry Giancarlo Giorgetti won against the electric.

Zero incentives for electric cars in 2022. The game had already been closed for a week: the last act was the approval of the budget law in the Chamber.

Zero incentives
Giuseppe Chiazzese of the M5S.

Zero incentives: the only ones in Europe

Won the line of the Minister of Industry Giancarlo Giorgettie of League, who have never liked zero-emission cars. The little money that was there was diverted elsewhere (aid to car dealers, etc.). Making of Italy the only one among the great European countries not to grant any kind of bonus for those who buy a zero-emission car. The discourse could reopen later, inserting the theme of incentives in a new provision. But insiders predict that it will not be talked about for at least 3-4 months, given that the Quirinale match is also involved, with voting times that are inscrutable. Nothing could the Intergroup transversal to the parties born in Parliament in support of electric mobility, led by the combative Sicilian grillino Giuseppe Chiazzese.

zero incentives
The 500 was the best-selling electric car in Italy in 2021: 9,866 were registered in the January-November period.

And now what will the houses do to sell EVs?

Now it’s a matter of seeing what impact the line will have “zero incentives“On the electricity market. In the editorial office there are already e-mails from disconsolate readers, who were planning to buy an electric, but now they think of fall back on a traditional car. To tell the truth this is not a novelty. Already in the second half of the year the bonus was de facto almost always unavailable, because of the “hoarding” allowed by a badly designed rule. Despite this, electric cars registered in 2021 were already at the end of November 61,331, against 25,283 in the same period of 2020. With the market share going up 2.0 to 4.4%. And it must also be understood what choices the car manufacturers will make, “forced” to register a certain number of EVs to lower the average emissions of the cars sold. And thus avoid the fines prepared by the EU for overruns, which are very high.

