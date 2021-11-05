Zero Motorcycles: new SR 2022 and batteries with expandable capacity

Zero Motorcycles has announced several innovations for its range of electric motorcycles. They arrive the new SR 2022 , new batteries and the new Cypher III + platform that will allow activate some additional features (for a fee) through a special store accessible from a PC or from the motorcycle app. But let’s go into the details to find out what the American brand has decided to offer its customers.

The first change concerns the introduction of new batteries 14.4+ and 15.6+ which have a capacity of 14.4 kWh and 15.6 kWh. The addition of the + sign indicates a very particular characteristic of them. In fact, both batteries will increase their capacity until reaching 17.3 kWh. To reach this value, no technical intervention will be necessary because the greater capacity will be obtained through a software release which can be purchased through the store mentioned above.

By increasing the capacity of the batteries, the motorcycles, of course, will have more autonomy. Both new accumulators will be available on the SR / S 2022 model, while for the SR / F 2022 battery only the 15.6+ version will be available. The new SR 2022 will instead be equipped only with the 14.4+ accumulator.

But there’s more because from the first quarter of 2022, the new power tank (a small additional battery) that will allow the bikes to have a total of just under 21 kWh for even greater autonomy. Zero Motorcycles speaks of up to 365 km in the urban cycle and up to 182 km on the highway.

The American manufacturer has therefore decided to offer users more customization possibilities through a store (Cypher Store) which will allow you to unlock some extra functions via software. All this will be possible thanks to the new Cypher III + operating system.

Among the extras that can be unlocked, in addition to the increase in autonomy, the faster recharge, the increase in speed and performance, the parking mode, the heated grips and the possibility of having navigation on the dashboard are mentioned. Upgrades will be optional for the new SR / S, SRF and SR models, while some of them may be installed on previous year models through dealer assistance