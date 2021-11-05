Zero Motorcycles: new SR 2022 and batteries with expandable capacity
Zero Motorcycles has announced several innovations for its range of electric motorcycles. They arrive the new SR 2022, new batteries and the new Cypher III + platform that will allow activate some additional features (for a fee) through a special store accessible from a PC or from the motorcycle app. But let’s go into the details to find out what the American brand has decided to offer its customers.
The first change concerns the introduction of new batteries 14.4+ and 15.6+ which have a capacity of 14.4 kWh and 15.6 kWh. The addition of the + sign indicates a very particular characteristic of them. In fact, both batteries will increase their capacity until reaching 17.3 kWh. To reach this value, no technical intervention will be necessary because the greater capacity will be obtained through a software release which can be purchased through the store mentioned above.
By increasing the capacity of the batteries, the motorcycles, of course, will have more autonomy. Both new accumulators will be available on the SR / S 2022 model, while for the SR / F 2022 battery only the 15.6+ version will be available. The new SR 2022 will instead be equipped only with the 14.4+ accumulator.
But there’s more because from the first quarter of 2022, the new power tank (a small additional battery) that will allow the bikes to have a total of just under 21 kWh for even greater autonomy. Zero Motorcycles speaks of up to 365 km in the urban cycle and up to 182 km on the highway.
The American manufacturer has therefore decided to offer users more customization possibilities through a store (Cypher Store) which will allow you to unlock some extra functions via software. All this will be possible thanks to the new Cypher III + operating system.
Among the extras that can be unlocked, in addition to the increase in autonomy, the faster recharge, the increase in speed and performance, the parking mode, the heated grips and the possibility of having navigation on the dashboard are mentioned. Upgrades will be optional for the new SR / S, SRF and SR models, while some of them may be installed on previous year models through dealer assistance
Another big news, the introduction of the new SR 2022. This model has been profoundly renewed thanks to the use of the SR / F frame. The new SR, therefore, has strong aesthetic similarities with its older sister. The big difference between the two models essentially concerns the engine. Indeed, we find a ZF 75-10 tuned to deliver a torque of 166 Nm and a power of 55 kW. The maximum speed reaches 167 km / h.
With the 14.4+ batteryautonomy in the urban cycle is 251 km which goes down to 124 km on the motorway at a speed of 113 km / h. Of course, it is possible to unlock the larger capacity of the accumulator to get more mileage (301 km and 150 km respectively). By enabling the Speed & Performance Boost through the Cypher Store, it will be possible to exploit the full potential of the engine, while the SR will at the same time be updated with the Advanced Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control, which will add the “cornering” functionality to the standard ABS, to the control traction and electronic control of the engine brake.
The new SR 2022 can be recharged via the Mennekes connector (Type II) on board up to a maximum power of 3 kW. Among the accessories there is also the Rapid Charger which allows you to increase the charging power by 6 kW. All the many technical details of this model can be found on the Zero Motorcycles website.
The SR 2022 is available in Graphite, al starting price of 19,300 euros. The Standard SR / S 2022 model is offered with a 14.4+ battery and a retail price of € 22,080, while the Premium SR / S model will have a 15.6+ battery and a retail price of € 24,340. The Premium model of the SR / F 2022 is instead available with a 15.6+ battery. The starting price is 23,570 euros.