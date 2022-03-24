“Zero or light” drinks, the truth that no one knows

“Zero” sodas are becoming increasingly popular due to their alleged dietary properties. Are they really good for our body?

The offer of “light” or “zero” (sugar-free) drinks is constantly increasing. From Coca-Cola to Fanta, from Pepsi to San Benedetto. These drinks contain sweeteners as a substitute for sugar.

Considering that sweeteners have fewer calories compared to sugar“zero” drinks they are presented as dietary.

Indeed, the number of calories is lower than that found in traditional sugar-based drinks. The “light” drinks should, therefore, be healthier. Millions of people buy these drinks, convinced of their beneficial properties.

But the reality is another: although we have fewer calories, they can cause serious damage to our health.

The hidden truth behind “zero” drinks

The reason is given precisely by the presence of sweeteners. In “zero” drinks there are substances such as stevia200 times sweeter than sugar, oraspartame170 times sweeter than sugar.

Based on what emerged in various researches, sweeteners are able to promote weight gain.

In particular, the survey conducted by the University of Texas Health Science Center has shown how sweeteners, in the case of chronic intake, are able to alter the perception of sweet taste.

In this way our body would encounter difficulties in correctly perceiving the sense of satiety.

“Light” drinksin addition to being associated with weight gain, they would go to increase the risk of diabetes.

A study published in the medical journal Diabetes Care indicated a 67% increase in the likelihood of type 2 diabetes among zero-sugar drinkers. Sweeteners would be able to increase insulin production.

The risks

This is also reported by Dr. Franco Berrino. During the conference Eating healthy, the doctor expressed his distrust of “zero” drinks.

The doctor strongly advised against drinking such drinks and to ignore advertisements that present them as dietary and healthy.

Berrino confirmed theexistence of a link between the consumption of “zero” drinks and the risk of developing diabetes. This would be related to the fact that sweeteners facilitate the contraction of the metabolic syndrome.

The people who live in such a situation are more prone to diabetes and heart attack. But also of liver, colon, breast or prostate cancer and eye diseases.

Read also: Identity documents on your Smartphone? Here’s how and when it will be possible

In conclusion, it is best to be wary of the dietary promise of “light” drinks. The health dangers are high and, as in many cases, the advertisements show a different reality.