Zero-tariff rate law and the fate of the Dominican producer

The Dominican government, in the face of global price increases, as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the remaining economic effects of the pandemic, proposes the measure of temporarily eliminating the import tax on certain goods, part of the basic family basket.

There are 67 foods, such as meats, grains, flour, oils and bread that the Executive Power included in a bill deposited last Friday. Provisionally, the customs tariff is levied at zero rate.

An analogous measure has been taken (Yesterday’s Listin) by the Colombian government.

On March 31 of this year, the bill was approved in first reading by the Chamber of Deputies. It was a bumpy session marked by demands from opposition congressmen asking to be allowed to debate the issue. The strict imposition of the president of the hemicycle led to the withdrawal of legislators from the opposition parties PLD, FP, PRD and Alianza País.

The ruling party PRM reacted, defending zero tariffs, the spokesman was Minister Miguel Ceara Hatton, who asked the population not to listen to selfish politicians who reject the law.

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) stated yesterday that there is no other option to mitigate the impact of the global inflationary process, other than the provisional law that sets a zero rate for imported human consumption products, for which it appealed to reason.

The congressmen of the majority, as well as the Institutional and Justice Foundation, endorse the legitimacy of the procedure to approve the bill, as in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic and the Regulations of the Chamber, because it does not have an organic character. However, we do not consider that the crux of the matter is there. The opposition parties chose to side with the Dominican producers, affected by the measure, as opposed to the government, for multiple political reasons. In addition, the “million dollar question” is, who benefits most from the law? Ordinary people or importing businessmen? And at whose expense?

It is very true that the economies of developing countries are suffering major imbalances, due to inflation as a result of the increase in global demand, interruptions in supply chains, and the increase in the cost of fuel and freight. The global blackout due to the covid-19 pandemic has caused damage to the fabric of these countries and caused price increases for the most diverse products in the family basket. This causes shock in the most vulnerable sectors of society, and puts governments on tenterhooks, forcing them to take exceptional measures.

It is indisputable that the war in Ukraine has created a new world scenario. The prices of food such as wheat, corn and oil seeds, fuels, oil, gas, coal, and fertilizers have skyrocketed. The direct effect on a country depends on its trade relations with Russia and Ukraine. The indirect is general. The World Bank has been emphatic in pointing out that this situation can cause an increase in hunger and accentuate food insecurity, triggering inflation even more, with a real decrease in wages and an increase in poverty.

The World Bank in Blogs, the Voices section, publishes an analysis by Indermit Gill, Vice President of the Equitable Development, Finance and Institutions (EFI) Global Practice Group, World Bank and Peter Nagler, Economist, Development Prospects Analysis Group : “Inflation could wreak havoc on the world’s poor”. They say verbatim: “Policymakers should instead use welfare policies to protect the poorest from rising prices. These policies could include specific social safety nets, such as cash, food, and in-kind transfers; school feeding programs, and public works programs…International cooperation and communication efforts will be necessary to avoid the application of give-and-take.”

Finally, Mari Elka Pangestu, Managing Director of Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank, advises supporting farmers. While global food stocks are adequate for now, we must protect next season’s harvests by helping food producers cope with a sharp increase and reduced availability of inputs, including fertilizers.

Measures such as removing barriers to trade in inputs, placing greater emphasis on more efficient use of fertilizers, and redirecting public policies and spending to better support farmers could help protect food production within six months. It is also time to invest more in research and development in this area, expanding the application of biofertilizers that are less dependent than synthetic fertilizers on fossil fuels, would increase sustainable alternatives for farmers.

Difficult decision for President Luis Abinader, who has been characterized as a president with a democratic spirit, a vocation for dialogue and certainly identified with national producers, balancing contrasting interests. A pause for reflection seems opportune, leaving on the table the piece approved in the Chamber of Deputies, and an agreement with the national productive sectors, also listening to the arguments of the opposition parties. If always, in democracies, minorities must be heard, in times of crisis consensus democracy is even more advisable.

Inflation, food insecurity, are not just a problem for the government, they are a problem for the country and the interest of the nation must prevail, above the political interests and the class sectors that are favored in the great crises.