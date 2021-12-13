Zero taxes and lots of Bitcoins, El Salvador announces a tax haven for crypto

A state bond on the blockchain to raise a billion dollars, strictly in Bitcoin, and build a city without taxes on income and capital that is a candidate to become the world capital of cryptocurrencies: El Salvador continues its experiment and makes people talk about itself

The first nation in the world to have adopted Bitcoin as legal tender will also have the first “Bitcoin city”. This was announced by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, in an event dedicated to the most used cryptocurrency on the Italian night of Sunday 21 November.

But precisely, what would this city consist of?

A small circular-shaped metropolis with a square in the center depicting a giant-sized Bitcoin symbol. All true. The construction of the “Bitcoin City” will be financed with the issue of a particular bond worth a total of one billion dollars. A “particular” security as it will be a bond subscribed directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. Technically a title developed on the “Liquid network”, a sort of block chain hosted by the main Bitcoin block chain that allows you to develop these new generation tools (extremely simplified and imprecise in the eyes of an expert, but useful for making a semblance idea of ​​what it is). Basically a bond in the Bitcoin network which, therefore, will not directly collect dollars or traditional currency: whoever wants to subscribe the bond or buy the security at a later time will have to do so by paying in cryptocurrency.

Half for the city, half for building power plants

Salvadoran President Bukele already has clear ideas on how to use the billion dollars he will raise with this public “crypto-debt”. Approximately $ 500 million will be invested in new renewable energy power plants. This is no small issue, as the Bitcoin network requires a lot of electricity to function, which is used by the processors of the “miners” (those who carry out the calculations necessary to validate transactions, we have explained in depth in this article). Bukele insists that the energy used to power computers in El Salvador must be 100% renewable and free of CO2 emissions.

Al ser la primera #BitcoinCity en el mundo, será el lugar perfecto para que los inversores de cryptomonedas y las empresas de ecosistemas formen part of the world y la billetera de #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/bhETFRBGhA – Presidencial House 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) November 21, 2021

The other half of the funds raised will go to buy additional Bitcoins to boost the currency’s national reserves. An announcement that on the one hand relaunches the enthusiasm with which El Salvador is embracing cryptocurrency but, on the other hand, is also a necessary step for a state that has made Bitcoin one of its legal tender currencies (i.e. that must be accepted as a means of payment by merchants and to pay taxes and duties).

A haven for crypto investors

After the Chinese authorities’ aversion to cryptocurrencies, it is the states of the American continent that are racing to grab the role of world capital of Bitcoin. In the United States, New York and Miami are at the forefront, but they are only cities with limited jurisdiction in terms of financial rules. With the “Bitcoin City” El Salvador seems to want to create a sort of free zone for investors, a bit like the Shenzen area in China was at the end of the twentieth century. According to the announcements, the city will have no taxes on income, capital gains (i.e. profits from the increase in the value of financial securities), no property or capital, labor or municipal taxes of any kind. An extremely favorable and preparatory discal regime to attract investors from all over the world. The only tax to which citizens will be subjected will be a 10% VAT which is, after all, digestible given the aforementioned benefits. In short, after the Taproot update and the achievement of new records in value, Bitcoin continues to be talked about and, although skeptics are not lacking, it does not seem to have any intention of deflating and losing importance. On the contrary.