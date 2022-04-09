NewsUS

Zero tolerance: the fines of tens of thousands of dollars with which the airlines seek to control the incidents of “air rage”

An American Airlines plane

US airlines have seen a record number of rowdy passengers since the start of 2021.

Two passengers accused of “disorderly behavior” have received the highest fines ever imposed by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The sanctions – amounting to tens of thousands of dollars – against the two travelers accused of violence, are part of the $2 million in fines that have already been imposed so far this year.

US airlines have seen a record number of unruly and unruly passengers since the start of 2021, with many incidents centered around refusal to wear antiviral masks in flight.

The fines were announced this Friday by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

