Zero trust and foolishness. Biden talks about Russia and vaccines

Joe Biden attempts to revive his popularity in free fall and speaks to Americans in his freshman year at the White House. During a rare press conference, the US president wanted to give new impetus to his agenda at a very complex moment, with the resurgence of the covid pandemic, the potential Russian incursion into Ukraine, inflation at its highest for decades. And the divisions within the Democrats, from the maxi package on climate and welfare to the (unsuccessful) attempt to change the procedures in the Senate in order to overcome the Republican obstructionism and pass two bills on the right to vote. “It has been a difficult year, but also a year of enormous progress,” Biden said, listing the successes of his administration and being optimistic about the unresolved problems, but glossing over the debacles of the past six months, particularly in foreign policy. Studded with questions in the East Room of the White House, he spoke of “historic progress” in the economy, from the unemployment rate of 3.9% (versus 6.4%) to a record 6.4 million new jobs. . Or the progress in the pandemic, with 210 million vaccinated, while admitting that there is “a lot of frustration in the country due to the virus”. “We will not return to lockdowns and we will not close schools”, he assured, stressing that “we have the tools, vaccines, boosters, masks, tests”. Regarding inflation, in his opinion “the best thing to deal with high prices is to make the economy more productive.” On the domestic front, the problems are many, but Biden said he “did not make excessive promises”, while acknowledging that he “did not foresee such a level of opposition from the Republicans”. Even in foreign policy there have been numerous missteps, starting with the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan, followed by the submarine crisis with France, while the main dossiers remain open with no prospects on the horizon: in addition to the tug-of-war with Russia on the ‘Ukraine there are tensions with China, the stalemate in nuclear negotiations with Iran, the resumption of missile launches by North Korea. “It will be a disaster for Moscow if it invades Ukraine,” he said, warning that there will be “severe sanctions”. In his opinion, however, Vladimir Putin does not want a “full-scale war” but is testing the West. And on Iran, “the time has not yet come to abandon” the negotiations. The head of cabinet Ron Klain, before the press conference, had put his hands on recalling that Biden “was elected for four years, not for one”. But the fact remains that the Commander-in-Chief has to deal with a rating that has dropped to a minimum (the latest Gallup poll speaks of 40% approval, down from 57% in January 2021), and the increasingly concrete risk that Republicans manage to win back one or both Houses in the Midterm elections in November. A scenario that would turn him into a lame duck for the last two years in office with a total stonewalling of the Grand Old Party in Congress. Meanwhile, the US administration has launched a new initiative against the pandemic to stop the advance of Omicron and after the tampons to be done at home, from next week it will begin to distribute 400 million N95 masks free of charge to Americans through thousands of pharmacies and of community health centers. The masks (up to three for each adult) come from the national strategic reserve and are more than half of those kept for emergencies.