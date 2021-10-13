Zerocalcare at Movie Mag – Cinematografo

“Cinema and literature are very strong producers of imaginary, and any form of resistance always starts from the imagination”. These are the words of Michele Rech, aka Zerocalcare, protagonist of the face to face with Federico Pontiggia in the new episode of “MovieMag”. Rai Movie’s film information magazine (digital terrestrial channel 24), hosted by Alberto Farina, returns to air on Wednesday 13 October at 10.50 pm and, in rerun, on the night of Rai1.

Once Upon a Time in the West And the good, the bad and the ugly are two of Sergio Leone’s masterpieces from the Rai Movie western cycle. For the occasion, MovieMag interviews the critic Marco Giusti, who talks about the secrets of the cinema of one of the most loved and admired filmmakers of all time. Not just images: to follow, the magazine goes to discover the sounds of Sergio Leone’s films, with the noise-maker Italo Cameracanna, who worked on the sound design of Once Upon a Time in the West And Once upon a time in America.

The Rome Film Fest is upon us, with its celebrity load – from Quentin Tarantino to Jessica Chastain and Tim Burton – and MovieMag interviews the Artistic Director, Antonio Monda, and the President of the Cinema per Roma Foundation, Laura Delli Colli, who are presenting this edition. The magazine then goes on to discover Alice nella città, a review dedicated to children’s cinema, directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, which this year boasts an exceptional guest: Johnny Depp.

Two highly anticipated films arrive: The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Venom: Carnage’s fury, second chapter of the saga dedicated to the famous Spider-Man nemesis, played by Tom Hardy. The cast tells Movie Mag these two important cinematic releases.

Costanza Rizzacasa D’Orsogna is the author of the book Story of Milo, the cat who went to the South Pole. Movie Mag met her to talk about cinema, with the now ritual question: what is your favorite film?

Quentin Tarantino and Jessica Chastain are from Aries, while Johnny Depp is from Gemini. What are the Rai Movie films best suited to their zodiac signs? And what are their wishes? We find out at the end of the episode with the Horoscope of Cinema, signed by Simon & The Stars.