Zerocalcare has filled its series of hidden references that cannot escape you

All quotes from films, albums, cartoons and songs from the Zerocalcare animated series.
“Tearing along the edges”, the new series by Netflix and signed by cartoonist Michele Rech – aka Zerocalcare – brings with it a legacy that ranges from ancient philosophy to contemporary cinema, passing through Japanese anime to punk, intended not only as a musical genre but an existential approach.
A work that can be considered a treatise on punk nihilism for animated images, but also the cauldron of a great contemporary collective unconscious, which contains anxieties, fears, desires, passions and cultural references of the generation born between the 80s and 90s .
“Tearing along the edges” points out how capitalism has deeply permeated our psychology, so much so as to provide each of us with the imperative of having to produce an initial form, and then make us believe that we will follow it for life “by carving out the edges “.
Using the very tools of the cultural industry (from manga to film production made in the USA), masterfully mixed with elements of the anti-system underground, Zerocalcare has managed to address a critique of capitalism directly on Netflix, one of the contemporary products that most adhere to the frenzy of this economic, social and cultural model.
Below are songs, films, books and albums from the series.
Episode 1
- Metro posters are parodies of: Pearl Harbor (See these Japanese, Giappo Attack), Shrek (Orco de panza orco de substance, Orks) e Sex and the city, perhaps, at least judging by the appearance of the four protagonists
- In the midst of the Roma fans, Zerocalcare appears wearing the EVA-01 mask and carrying a sign referring to Shinji, the protagonist of the series
- The Forestry agent who beats Zerocalcare at the G8 in Genoa looks like the Ranger Smith of the Yogi bear
- Clandestine by Manu Chao e X gift by Tiziano Ferro
- La Strada, a historic Roman social center
- The Klaxon, historic Italian punk group
- The posters of the teenage Zerocalcare room are: Master of puppets, Metallica album (Master de pupi), London calling, Clash record (London calls), Jurassic park, Steven Spielberg film, I want to believe, the X-Files poster at Fox Mulder’s desk (Ce vojo believes)
- The Plastic Surgery Disasters disc (1982), by Dead Kennedys – When Zerocalcare is at the record shop with Alice
- The most famous of Zeno’s paradoxes, that of Achilles and the tortoise
- The song “We don’t need words”, Ron
Episode 2
- The films and series that you see in the “Netflics” interface when Zerocalcare is in front of the TV are: Bright (Light), Fast and furious (Glorious and furious), Star Trek (Stà ar trec), War (A guera), Hill house, The Crown (The Corona), Dark (You never understand shit), The chess queen (The queen of sticazzi), Skam (Kids who fall in love), Bridget Jones’s Baby (Brigida Gions is pregnant), I want to eat your pancreas (Me te magno ‘a spleen – Love and cannibalism), Me before you (Me before you), 300 (Semo spartaniii), The shark (You great), Back to the Future (How he fell in love with your mother in the past), Star Wars V – The Empire Strikes Back (The empire hangs up and now I know cocks), Hate (La Haine) French film by Mathieu Kassovitz
- The posters at home of limestone: concert by Angelic Upstarts (English punk / oi! Group), Brigada Flores Magon (French punk group), Duap (Italian oi! Group), Brigada Flores Magon, the film This is England (This is England), of the film Inglourious Basterds (Ingloriosi Marauders) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rog Uan – Na storia de Guera fra’e stelle)
- L’Espresso. The election poster The last beech is a reference to the cover that the weekly L’Espresso dedicated to Zerocalcare, entitled The last intellectual
- The song Goodbye Love, by Jonathan Lloyd & Clif Norrell
- On Alice’s phone screen you see a drawing of The scribbles of Maicol & Mirco that says Who is happy is an accomplice
- The Myth of Plato’s Cave, a myth told by the philosopher in the work The Republic
- The song Sick boy de The Last
- The song Dancing with myself by Generation X.
Episode 3
- The posters that appear behind Sara are those of the film Tomboy, 2011 French film by Céline Sciamma e In the Uterus, 1993 album by Nirvana
- The Dragon Ball Fusion Technique, made by the little mouse girls
- Hate, film by Mathieu Kassovitz is the DVD that Zerocalcare lends to the lizard boy
- The song Leave your Troubles by The Wiyos
- The song Wait of the M83
- (Unmissable) Star Wars – mentioned several times throughout the series -, in this episode Limestone in the role of a Jedi and Secco in those of Darth Maul, there is a Mandalorian helmet on the table of the house
Episode 4
- The song Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat
- The song Super Human by Remember Summer
- The ball from the Cast Away movie with the face of the armadillo
- Ken the warrior
- For Elisa by Beethoven
- The songand Black Water of the Apparat
Episode 5
- The song La Vida (Mollono.Bass & Stephan Zovsky Club Remix) by Looney Roots
- The albums Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd e The Velvet Underground & Nico, of the Velvet Underground and Nico
- Full Metal Jacket Sergeant Hartman
- Mandrake the magician, in the series reprized as “Lo Spezzaccoppie”
- The song For The Better by Max Brodie
- The poster at Alice’s house by Mommy, film by Xavier Dolan
- The song Haut Les Coeurs / Rag # 2 by Fauve
- A Beatles album e London Calling of the Clash
- Lost in translation by Sofia Coppola (Famo to understand), Mektoub My Love by Abdellatif Kechiche (Escargot my love, a French film), The Miserables by Ladj Ly (A soporific français drame – Posters at the cinema exit
- The song Sun Will Rise by Chris Bussey & Craig Bussey & Annie Drury
- A Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick
Episode 6
- One more beat of The Last
- I Pan di Stelle – Dry you eat “Pan di Stelle”
- Klondike, the Windows Solitaire
- The song The Funeral by Band of Horses
- Panda Likes It by Bevilacqua (one of the guests at the funeral wears a panda mask)
