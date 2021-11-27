Zerocalcare has filled its series of hidden references that cannot escape you

All quotes from films, albums, cartoons and songs from the Zerocalcare animated series.

“Tearing along the edges”, the new series by Netflix and signed by cartoonist Michele Rech – aka Zerocalcare – brings with it a legacy that ranges from ancient philosophy to contemporary cinema, passing through Japanese anime to punk, intended not only as a musical genre but an existential approach.

A work that can be considered a treatise on punk nihilism for animated images, but also the cauldron of a great contemporary collective unconscious, which contains anxieties, fears, desires, passions and cultural references of the generation born between the 80s and 90s .

“Tearing along the edges” points out how capitalism has deeply permeated our psychology, so much so as to provide each of us with the imperative of having to produce an initial form, and then make us believe that we will follow it for life “by carving out the edges “.

Using the very tools of the cultural industry (from manga to film production made in the USA), masterfully mixed with elements of the anti-system underground, Zerocalcare has managed to address a critique of capitalism directly on Netflix, one of the contemporary products that most adhere to the frenzy of this economic, social and cultural model.

Below are songs, films, books and albums from the series.

Episode 1

Metro posters are parodies of: Pearl Harbor (See these Japanese, Giappo Attack), Shrek (Orco de panza orco de substance, Orks) e Sex and the city , perhaps, at least judging by the appearance of the four protagonists

(See these Japanese, Giappo Attack), (Orco de panza orco de substance, Orks) e , perhaps, at least judging by the appearance of the four protagonists In the midst of the Roma fans, Zerocalcare appears wearing the EVA-01 mask and carrying a sign referring to Shinji, the protagonist of the series

The Forestry agent who beats Zerocalcare at the G8 in Genoa looks like the Ranger Smith of the Yogi bear

Clandestine by Manu Chao e X gift by Tiziano Ferro

La Strada, a historic Roman social center

The Klaxon, historic Italian punk group

The posters of the teenage Zerocalcare room are: Master of puppets, Metallica album (Master de pupi), London calling, Clash record (London calls), Jurassic park, Steven Spielberg film, I want to believe, the X-Files poster at Fox Mulder’s desk (Ce vojo believes)

The Plastic Surgery Disasters disc (1982), by Dead Kennedys – When Zerocalcare is at the record shop with Alice

The most famous of Zeno’s paradoxes, that of Achilles and the tortoise

The song “We don’t need words”, Ron

Episode 2

The films and series that you see in the “Netflics” interface when Zerocalcare is in front of the TV are: Bright (Light), Fast and furious (Glorious and furious), Star Trek (Stà ar trec), War (A guera), Hill house, The Crown (The Corona), Dark (You never understand shit), The chess queen (The queen of sticazzi), Skam (Kids who fall in love), Bridget Jones’s Baby (Brigida Gions is pregnant), I want to eat your pancreas (Me te magno ‘a spleen – Love and cannibalism), Me before you (Me before you), 300 (Semo spartaniii), The shark (You great), Back to the Future (How he fell in love with your mother in the past), Star Wars V – The Empire Strikes Back (The empire hangs up and now I know cocks), Hate (La Haine) French film by Mathieu Kassovitz

The posters at home of limestone: concert by Angelic Upstarts (English punk / oi! Group), Brigada Flores Magon (French punk group), Duap (Italian oi! Group), Brigada Flores Magon, the film This is England (This is England), of the film Inglourious Basterds (Ingloriosi Marauders) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rog Uan – Na storia de Guera fra’e stelle)

L’Espresso. The election poster The last beech is a reference to the cover that the weekly L’Espresso dedicated to Zerocalcare, entitled The last intellectual

The song Goodbye Love, by Jonathan Lloyd & Clif Norrell

On Alice’s phone screen you see a drawing of The scribbles of Maicol & Mirco that says Who is happy is an accomplice

The Myth of Plato’s Cave, a myth told by the philosopher in the work The Republic

The song Sick boy de The Last

The song Dancing with myself by Generation X.

Episode 3

The posters that appear behind Sara are those of the film Tomboy, 2011 French film by Céline Sciamma e In the Uterus, 1993 album by Nirvana

The Dragon Ball Fusion Technique, made by the little mouse girls

Hate, film by Mathieu Kassovitz is the DVD that Zerocalcare lends to the lizard boy

The song Leave your Troubles by The Wiyos

The song Wait of the M83

(Unmissable) Star Wars – mentioned several times throughout the series -, in this episode Limestone in the role of a Jedi and Secco in those of Darth Maul, there is a Mandalorian helmet on the table of the house

Episode 4

The song Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat

The song Super Human by Remember Summer

The ball from the Cast Away movie with the face of the armadillo

Ken the warrior

For Elisa by Beethoven

The songand Black Water of the Apparat

Episode 5

The song La Vida (Mollono.Bass & Stephan Zovsky Club Remix) by Looney Roots

The albums Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd e The Velvet Underground & Nico, of the Velvet Underground and Nico

Full Metal Jacket Sergeant Hartman

Mandrake the magician, in the series reprized as “Lo Spezzaccoppie”

The song For The Better by Max Brodie

The poster at Alice’s house by Mommy, film by Xavier Dolan

The song Haut Les Coeurs / Rag # 2 by Fauve

A Beatles album e London Calling of the Clash

Lost in translation by Sofia Coppola (Famo to understand), Mektoub My Love by Abdellatif Kechiche (Escargot my love, a French film), The Miserables by Ladj Ly (A soporific français drame – Posters at the cinema exit

by Sofia Coppola (Famo to understand), by Abdellatif Kechiche (Escargot my love, a French film), by Ladj Ly (A soporific français drame – Posters at the cinema exit The song Sun Will Rise by Chris Bussey & Craig Bussey & Annie Drury

A Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick

Episode 6

One more beat of The Last

I Pan di Stelle – Dry you eat “Pan di Stelle”

Klondike, the Windows Solitaire

The song The Funeral by Band of Horses

Panda Likes It by Bevilacqua (one of the guests at the funeral wears a panda mask)

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Read also: